China Accuses US NSA Agents Of Cyberattacks

Chinese authorities have accused three agents from the United States National Security Agency (US NSA) of orchestrating sophisticated cyberattacks on critical industries during the Asian Winter Games held in Harbin City this February.

The report by state-run Xinhua news agency on Tuesday revealed that the Harbin city public security bureau alleged that the US agents targeted key sectors including energy, transportation, water conservancy, communications, and national defence research institutions in Heilongjiang province.

The Chinese police have now placed the three NSA operatives on a wanted list while also implicating the University of California and the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) in the alleged cyber espionage scheme.

Authorities did not, however, clarify the roles the universities are suspected of playing in the operation.

The report further claimed that the attacks were part of a broader attempt to undermine China’s critical information infrastructure, disrupt social stability, and steal classified state information.

It also alleged that the NSA had exploited “pre-installed backdoors” in Microsoft Windows operating systems to carry out the cyber intrusions.

The development comes at a time of heightened tension between the US and China, as the world’s two largest economies remain locked in a prolonged trade dispute.

While Washington has yet to respond to the accusations, the claims are expected to further strain diplomatic relations, especially amid ongoing concerns over cybersecurity and espionage between the two nations.

