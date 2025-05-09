China Accuses Taiwan Of Indulging In Separatist Activities

Share

China has accused Taiwan of indulging in separatist activities and colluding with external forces to undermine the One China Policy, describing these actions as provocative and a calculated attempt to divide the country.

Director Political Sector, Chinese Embassy in Nigeria,Zhu Songbo, said this yesterday at a media discourse on “The “OneChina Principle as the Bedrock of China-Nigeria Relations”.

He said Taiwan belongs to China since ancient times and remained a province of China based on history and jurisprudence.

The clarification came on the heels of recent developments in Nigeria where some Taiwanese elements from the Taipei Trade Office in Lagos have been strolling into Abuja to hold talks with government officials including members of the National Assembly, on what they called bilateral relations.

Songbo said despite the United Nations (UN) Resolution 2758, the Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities have refused to accept their true status as a territory of China but have rather adopted a separatist stance, and colluded with external forces in successive provocative actions designed to divide the country.

According to him, these actions represent the serious crime of secession and undermine the common interests of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits and the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation.

He said: “They refuse to recognize the oneChina principle, distort and deny the Resolution 2758, disregard the Cairo Declaration, the Potsdam Proclamation and other international legal documents, and profess that the status of Taiwan has yet to be determined.

“On the island, they constantly press for ‘desinicization’, deceive the people of Taiwan, incite hostility against the mainland, and obstruct and undermine crossStraits exchanges. “They also join with external forces in trying to sow the seeds of ‘two Chinas’ or ‘one China, one Taiwan.”

