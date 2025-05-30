China, 32 Other Countries Float New Platform For Mediation In Global Trade

Share

In a landmark move to promote peaceful resolution of international disputes and enhance global cooperation, the People’s Republic of China, alongside 32 other nations, has officially launched the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed)—a new multilateral platform dedicated to mediation, reconciliation, and legal cooperation for mutual benefit.

The IOMed aims to fill a long-standing institutional gap in global dispute resolution by providing a formal mechanism for states, foreign investors, and international commercial entities to resolve conflicts through dialogue rather than confrontation.

The launch, held in Hong Kong, was marked by the signing of a convention by founding member states including Pakistan, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Laos, among others.

More than 50 countries and nearly 20 international organizations sent high-level representatives to witness the signing ceremony, signaling strong international interest in a rules-based approach to conflict resolution that emphasizes dialogue over unilateral action.

China’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Wang Yi, who presided over the signing ceremony, described the IOMed as a “historic step” in strengthening the rule of law in international relations.

He emphasized that the initiative reflects China’s commitment to multilateralism and peaceful conflict resolution, particularly at a time when global uncertainties—many stemming from protectionist trade policies such as those imposed during former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration—have unsettled traditional international alliances.

“You have come here from across the world for a common goal: promoting the peaceful resolution of disputes and advancing friendship and cooperation between countries,” said Wang Yi.

“Three years ago, China and like-minded countries jointly initiated the establishment of the IOMed. Through diligent efforts, we have finally concluded the Convention, receiving widespread support from the international community.”

Wang Yi cited Article 33 of the United Nations Charter, which identifies mediation as a primary tool for peaceful conflict resolution. Despite this, no intergovernmental legal body dedicated exclusively to mediation had existed until now. The IOMed seeks to address that gap, offering a complementary tool alongside litigation, arbitration, and other established dispute resolution frameworks.

Highlighting Hong Kong’s unique legal and economic framework, Wang Yi pointed to the city’s status as an ideal venue for hosting the IOMed’s operations.

“Hong Kong’s return to Chinese sovereignty was itself an example of resolving international issues through peaceful negotiation,” he noted, adding that its common law system, global connectivity, and multilingual environment make it a prime candidate for becoming a global center for mediation.

Minister Wang also called for greater inclusivity and equity in international governance, urging the international community to ensure both procedural and outcome justice.

He underscored the importance of giving developing nations a stronger voice and more active role in shaping global rules and norms.

“The IOMed is inclusive by design, drawing from the strengths of multiple legal systems, prioritizing fairness, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility,” he stated.

“It aims to reflect the aspirations of the Global South and contribute to a more balanced and representative global governance framework.”

With the Convention now signed, the next steps involve formalizing the IOMed’s governance structure, assembling a panel of internationally recognized mediators, and establishing operating procedures to handle state-level and cross-border commercial disputes.

Wang Yi concluded with a call to action: “Let us advocate extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, make solid progress in the structure of the IOMed, and fulfill our mission and goals with unremitting efforts.”

As the world grapples with geopolitical tension, trade disputes, and shifting alliances, the creation of IOMed represents a significant evolution in multilateral diplomacy—one rooted in dialogue, legal equity, and mutual respect.

Share