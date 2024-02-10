CHIMEZIE MIKE ONYENEKE: I’m Passionate About Promoting Tourism and Hospitality Education in Africa

Chimezie Mike Onyeneke, young and enterprising, is the Founder of Tourism Africania, a body that is devoted to tourism education, and promotion of tourism, he spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on his tourism adventure and passion to build a dedicated crop of young entrepreneurs and shape the cause of tourism development and promotion in Nigeria through his many enterprises

Background

Chimezie Mike Onyeneke, who hails from Umuekwene Onicha, in Ezinihitte Mbaise, Imo State, Nigeria has a rich educational back, with a growing interest in education, as he believes that knowledge is what makes the difference and sets you apart from the crowd. He attended Community Primary School, Umuekwene Onicha, Ezinihitte Mbaise, Obizi High Secondary School, Obizi for his junior secondary education and Titi Trinity College, Eliohani-Rumuodara, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for his secondary school education. He then proceeded to a vocational school to acquire skill in computer science, thereafter commenced a career in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector as a Computer Operator in a computer documentation firm and as an Executive System Analyst in Oil and Gas Training Institute – OGTAN (Oil and Gas Trainers Association of Nigeria) approval.

Years later he obtained a bachelor degree in Hospitality and Tourism Management, Faculty of Management Sciences from University of Port Harcourt. His interest in tourism was honed while in school as he took up different engagements, including serving as the Departmental President of the Department of Hospitality Management and Tourism; and Chief Editor of the Hospitality Diplomats Magazine, an initiative that was founded by him and adopted by the school management.

Stepping into the tourism stage

While in the university, Onyeneke posted outstanding performances, which stood him apart from his peers. His final year project on Property Management System earned him 100 per cent marks, making him the best student in his year of graduation. It was this record performance that earned him invitation to the annual conference of Hospitality and Tourism Management Association of Nigeria (HATMAN) in 2018 to present a paper at its international conference held in Abuja. It was in the course of the conference that he met the former President of Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP), who discovered his passion for tourism and toke him on her wings to mentor him on the rudiments of tourism business, and thus set him on the path that he is today.

Setting up Tourism Afrikania

He then set up Tourism Afrikania, an African brand promoting hospitality and tourism education in Africa, with interests in hospitality, tourism, supplies and general merchandise. His new found love, he tells you was in tandem with his belief, as he says, ‘‘I believe we are all humans and we have the capacity to achieve anything we set our mind to achieve also with the support of the Supreme Being (God).’’ Service to humanity and business development, he says was what inspired him, noting, ‘‘Business Management was my interest in the Faculty of Management Sciences, marrying the philosophy of everyone must eat and everyone must move as a business oriented person, I saw business and career prospect in the field.’’

Speaking further, he recounts, ‘‘Tourism Afrikania was set up out passion to promote Tourism and Hospitality Education in Africa, as graduate of Hospitality and Tourism Management, I discovered that most of my course mates do not know the numerous opportunities that Hospitality, Travel and Tourism offers. ‘‘We felt since our Hospitality Diplomats Magazine is now a departmental magazine, it will be better to set up a community that will educate, mentor, inform and promote the discipline in all African universities and to the general public. ‘‘We understood our passion is not only just about networking but to also bring about economic development in Africa through Tourism and Hospitality Business operations by helping owners achieve profitability.

Our mandate

According to him, the mandate of Tourism Afrikania, are; To promote Tourism, Travel and Hospitality Education in Africa; To ensure the quality of Hospitality and Tourism graduates across Africa by establishing and organising educative and academic competitive atmosphere that triggers proper preparation and mentorship; ‘‘To establish membership presence in all institutions in the area of hospitality, travel and tourism as well as related disciplines in and across Africa; To promote travel, recreation and hospitality businesses for economic development.’’

The journey so far

Onyeneke way back from 2018 when he embarked on his journey, notes that, ‘‘we are doing well so far, having hosted a build Africa Hospitality and Tourism Career Contest for students in Hospitality and Tourism and enthusiasts, giving them support and supporting them academically, mentoring and winning prizes through brand supports. ‘‘We hope for government and private sec- tor support and partnership in achieving our mandates.’’ Besides, funding he says is a major challenge, as he discloses, ‘‘we have what it takes to achieve our mandates however funding is a major challenge to reaching more of our audience.’’

Nigerian tourism is attractive

Nigerian tourism market, he says is an attractive one, ‘‘but it requires serious investment by the government; using the Public Private Partnership model as a sustainable strategy. It has serious untapped potentials and requires professionals in the field to run its affairs.’’ He outlines some of the challenges hinder- ing the development of the sector, as he says, ‘‘the Nigerian tourism development road map can only be successful if the right infrastrucenvironment, standard domestic airports and tackling of security challenges. ‘‘I see an attractive sector, not just from the government, but private investors are picking interest in tourism and also tourism and hospitality education, people are interested in tourism volunteerism too. This shows we all need the government to provide the basic amenities, the economy will run on auto pilot, same is true about the growing industry,’’ he says.

My passion

‘‘My passion is to see that everyone in Africa understands the need for recreation, the opportunity tourism and hospitality brings towards economic development and the same sector can be managed effectively through proper education of stakeholders,’’ he notes. Adding, ‘‘my goal is to see those who studied Tourism and Hospitality Manage- ment proud of their discipline as a Medical Doctor will of his profession because this was lacking back then in school. ‘‘It was the reason we started Hospitality Diplomats Magazine to inspire and moti- vate our course mates.’’

Build Afrika Competition

One of the pet projects of Onyeneke is, Build Afrika Hospitality and Tourism Management Career Competition, which he says, ‘‘is a career contest that was initiated by Tourism Afrikania to educate and create awareness of the various career opportunities in the hospitality and tourism industry.’’

Special hospitality engineering inspector

One of the focal areas of this young and enterprising tourism operator is hospitality, an area in which he has carved a niche for himself as Special Hospitality Engineering Inspector. A new lexicon in the Nigerian hospitality space, prompting one to seek an explanation from him. ‘‘Chimezie Mike is an academic inven- tor, I am Ideato, I have passion in Hospi- tality and Tourism Education, I coined that term, though not in place currently, to pass a message. It is usually an area in Hospitality Design in International Hospitality Management. ‘‘It is a new area, I invented that concept, the role is for a team that will be responsible in ensuring standards from the conceptualisation to operations. It is more like Quality Control and Quality Assurance Team in companies. ‘‘The term Hospitality Engineering is about conceptualisation, it is about designing the true picture of a hotel or restaurant brand in the head and on paper and ensuring the standards are met. Therefore, Hospitality En- gineering Inspector is to inspect processes.’’

Onyeneke is also a volunteer in the tour- ism space, he explains that, ‘‘Volunteerism is a global thing, here at Tourism Volunteers Network, I contribute from the national tot state levels in the promotion of tourism devel- opment and investment for a greater Nigeria.’’ As human resources personnel, he tells you that, ‘‘Human Resources is about people man- agement and same is Hospitality. I went into Human Resources so as to position myself for Hospitality Human Resources Management, to practically define the fact of hospitality beyond the Kitchen.

My dream

His dream, he says, ‘‘I want be able set up an academy that will continue the message of Hospitality and Tourism Education.’’

Fulfillment

‘‘Yes, I am happy when I see students com- ing to me for career guidance and those who never had interest in hospitality and tourism coming to me and asking us to recommend schools to them where they can study Hospitality and Tourism, Culinary or Travel Agency related disciplines.’’

Focus on destination marketing and education

His admonition to both the private and public sector operators, is that, ‘‘they should focus on destination marketing and education, that way people will understand the need for relaxation. While also stressing the need for the implementation of Public-Private Partnership Strategy, he says tour operators should aim at creating memory experiences for the people. ‘‘Go for experience not the destination, every tour operator should create a unique experience for tourist because when you visit a destination sometimes is not how many times you have visited a destination rather it is about the unique experience each visit brings.’’

African Hospitality and Tourism Education Summit, Nigeria 2024

\For this year, one of the greatest ambitions of Onyeneye, who says he finds time to break away from the monotony of his daily chores by, ‘‘listening to Christian music and visiting beaches,’’ is to stage what he calls one of the greatest African Hospitality and Tourism Event, tagged; Captioned African Hospitality and Tourism Education Summit, Nigeria 2024, ‘‘This event will bring together primary and secondary schools as well as tertiary institutions and the goal is a gathering of hospitality scholars targeted at creating Hospitality and Tourism Education Awareness. ‘‘The need to study and take careers in Hospitality and Tourism, opportunities and prospects. This will bring industry experts together to share scholarly ideas that will bring about economic development.’’

Message to aspiring young tourism entrepreneurs

‘‘My message to every young Nigerian out there seeking a career in Hospitality and Tourism Management is that they should feel very lucky because there are opportunities in this field, many university are coming up and they require lecturers. ‘‘Hospitality outfits are constantly opening and require professionals, also they must remember that hospitality is beyond the kitchen, meaning you can be a Human Resources per- sonnel in a hospitality firm, and Hospitality Accountant, Director of Communications and many more. Having a degree hospitality will make you stand out.’’