Chimamanda’s Son’s Death: Pharmacists Fault Propofol Use On Child Under 3

The Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN) has described the tragic death of Nkanu, the young son of Chimamanda Adichie, as a grave patient-safety failure rooted in systemic governance lapses rather than a mere clinical oversight.

In a statement signed by its National Chairman, Pharm. Elechi Oyim, FPSN, AHAPN, raised the alarm over the administration of propofol as a continuous sedative to a child under the age of three.

According to AHAPN, credible reports indicate that the practice contravenes established international anaesthesia and paediatric safety guidelines, which explicitly warn against prolonged propofol infusion in young children because of the risk of Propofol Infusion Syndrome (PRIS), a rare but often fatal complication.

However, AHAPN expressed profound sorrow over the loss, offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Oyim noted that global authorities, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and professional bodies such as the Royal College of Anaesthetists and the Association of Paediatric Anaesthetists of Great Britain and Ireland, consistently caution against long-term or high-dose propofol use in paediatric intensive care settings. Documented risks include severe metabolic acidosis, cardiac failure, rhabdomyolysis, and death.

Beyond the clinical concerns, AHAPN stressed that the incident highlights a deeper structural problem: the exclusion or marginalisation of pharmacists from critical medication decisions involving high-risk drugs. The association argued that the absence of pharmaceutical oversight represents a systemic governance failure that undermines checks and balances essential to patient safety.

“No clinician should ethically or legally function as prescriber, administrator, and sole monitor of high-risk medicines without independent professional review,” the statement said, adding that such practices violate basic principles of good governance and patient safety.

AHAPN explained that clinical pharmacists are specifically trained to assess drug appropriateness, identify off-label or contraindicated use, monitor dosage and duration, and intervene early to prevent adverse drug events.

Their exclusion from anaesthesia, paediatric, and intensive care medication decisions, the association warned, creates critical vulnerabilities within healthcare systems.

The association further noted that the consequences of weak medication governance are well documented globally, exposing institutions to ethical, regulatory, and medico-legal risks while placing patients—especially children—at avoidable harm.

As a way forward, AHAPN called for a thorough, transparent, and independent investigation into the incident, alongside systemic reforms that entrench multidisciplinary medication governance.

It urged healthcare institutions and regulators to mandate documented pharmaceutical oversight for all high-risk medicines and strengthen interprofessional collaboration.

“Healthcare delivery must evolve from professional dominance to collaborative accountability,” Oyim stated, insisting that anything less constitutes an ethical breach and a governance lapse.