Chimamanda’s Son: We Believe In Our Suspended CMD’s Professionalism, Says Atlantis Pediatric Hospital

Atlantis Pediatric Hospital yesterday expressed confidence in the professionalism of its medical team following the interim suspension of its Chief Medical Director by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel (MDPIP).

The investigation panel probed the circumstances surrounding the death of Nkanu Esege, the 21-month-old son of renowned Nigerian author Chimamanda Adichie at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital. Recall that a coroner’s inquest is currently underway.

In a statement issued yesterday, Atlantis Pediatric Hospital management said it had received a letter dated February 25, 2026, but delivered on March 5, informing it of the panel’s decision to place its Chief Medical Director on interim suspension.

While acknowledging the communication, the hospital noted that it has reservations regarding the development and would engage appropriate professional and regulatory support to address the issues arising from the decision.

Despite the suspension, the hospital maintained that it is confident its medical professionals acted within the bounds of professional responsibility.

The statement said: “As a healthcare institution dedicated to pediatric care, Atlantis Pediatric Hospital remains steadfast in its commitment to the highest standards of medical practice, patient safety and professional responsibility.

“We are confident that all our medical professionals exercised reasonable duty of care and judgment in the discharge of their duties and this will be established in due course.” The hospital explained that the case is already before the Lagos State Coroner’s Court, which is conducting an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of a patient.