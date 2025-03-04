Share

Famous Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, has expressed happiness as her new book, Dream Count hits number one on Amazon in United Kingdom (UK) a few days after its release.

New Telegraph recalls that the world-renowned writer published her first novel after a 10-year hiatus without any major publication.

It would be recalled that the novelist recently held a book launch in the UK, which the former presidential candidate Peter Obi attended.

READ ALSO

Following the good news, Chimamanda took to her Instagram page to reveal that her book is already making waves.

She disclosed that the book had already hit number one on Amazon barely 3 days after its release.

Sharing the exciting news, she wrote: “So thrilled that Dream Count is number one on Amazon UK”

Check out the post below.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

