Chimamanda Adichie Son’s Death: Hospital Protests As MDCN Suspends 3 Doctors

The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has announced the suspension of three medical professionals following its preliminary findings in the tragic death of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of celebrated author Chimamanda Adichie.

The decision comes as the Coroner’s Court in Lagos fixes April 14 for an inquest to determine the precise cause of the child’s death. Nkanu died on January 7, after undergoing diagnostic procedures at Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital, after being referred from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital ahead of a planned transfer to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States.

Following a formal petition submitted on January 16, the MDCN convened its Investigative Panel. During its 25th session in Abuja on February 17–18, the panel reviewed affidavits and heard oral testimony from the doctors involved.

It found a prima facie case of medical negligence and professional misconduct against Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi, Medical Director of Euracare; Dr. Titus Ogundare, the attending anaesthesiologist; and Dr. Atinuke Uwajeh, Chief Medical Director of Atlantis.

According to the Council, the suspension was necessitated by serious allegations, including possible overdose, wrongful prescription, improper administration of propofol, and misdiagnosis. The interim measure, it said, is to safeguard public confidence in the healthcare system while formal disciplinary proceedings continue.

The child’s family, represented by Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), has indicated it will present five independent medical experts before the coroner’s court, including an anaesthesiologist and the child’s father, Dr. Ivara Esege.

Meanwhile, Euracare has denied wrongdoing, maintaining that established international protocols were followed and that the child was critically ill upon arrival.

The MDCN emphasised that its action does not amount to a final verdict but reflects its statutory duty to uphold professional standards. It urged medical institutions nationwide to strengthen clinical governance, ensure strict adherence to sedation protocols, and reinforce transparent documentation practices.

As the April 14 inquest approaches, the case stands as a reminder of the sacred trust between medical professionals and the public — and the imperative that accountability must follow where standards are questioned.