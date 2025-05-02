Chimamanda Adichie Opens Up On Welcoming Twins Through Surrogacy

Share

Renowned Nigerian author and feminist icon, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has opened up about the backlash she received after it was revealed that she welcomed twins through surrogacy.

Speaking in an open conversation with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Adichie spoke candidly about the criticisms that followed the news of her twins’ birth, which she shares with her husband, Dr. Ivara Esege, a hospital-based physician.

Adichie; “My boys are so precious to me. And I hated that anything about them would become politicised. So, on the one hand, I thought, ‘I wish I hadn’t talked about it.’ But on the other hand, there is no way I am going to lie about the process of birthing them,”

The award-winning novelist, emphasized on the importance of honesty and openness about non-traditional paths to motherhood.

She explained that her decision to speak out was rooted in a desire to challenge the shame that often surrounds issues of fertility and alternative reproductive choices in society.

She said: “I am hoping that if anything good comes out of this, it would be that more women are less ashamed of talking about reaching motherhood through non-traditional means. Because our society is so judgemental, and I don’t think that that is good for anybody,”

Adichie, now a mother of three, also spoke out against the pressures women face when it comes to fertility, including conditions like fibroids, infertility struggles, and delayed childbearing.

She added: “I felt that there were many women who would then be pressured by people saying, ‘Look, Chimamanda is 47, and she had kids at that age; what about you?’ And just in general, I think there is so much shame around issues of fertility that I just think it’s too much of a burden for women,”

She added, “Women are shamed when they have fibroids, women are shamed when they have issues getting pregnant, and I don’t believe in that sort of shame.”

Ending on a deeply personal note, Adichie affirmed her joy in motherhood:

“My daughter and my babies are the greatest gift I’ve been given. So — zero regrets.”

