Chimamanda Adichie Loses Son

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie attends the annual Make Equality Reality Gala hosted by Equality Now on November 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Equality Now)
Renowned Nigerian author and feminist, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and her husband, Dr Ivara Esege, have reportedly lost one of their twin sons, Nkanu Nnamdi.
The shocking development was made public by the family in a statement issued on Thursday, January 8.
According to Omawumi Ogbe, the 21-month-old child passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, following a brief illness.
According to the statement, the family is devastated by the loss and has appealed for privacy as they grieve during this difficult period.
The statement read, “We’re deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of Ms Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Dr Ivara Esege’s twin boys, Nkanu Nnamdi, who passed on Wednesday, 7th of January 2026, after a brief illness. He was 21 months old.”
“The family is devastated by this profound loss, and we request that their privacy be respected during this incredibly difficult time.
“We ask for your grace and prayers as they mourn in private.
“No further statements will be made, and we thank the public and the media for respecting their need for seclusion during this period of immense grief.”