Chima Victor Foundation’s Award: Excitement As Emokhae, Ogunyemi Emerge Winners

Amid palpable excitement, Anita Emokhae and Iteoluwa Ogunyemi emerged winners of the prestigious Chima Victor Foundation’s Award for Best Student in Visual Arts (senior and junior categories).

It was, therefore, double celebration for Emokhae, a student of Dansol High School, Ikeja, who had earlier emerged as the overall best student in Visual Arts among the graduating students of the school.

It was also double celebration for Ogunyemi as she had earlier emerged as the overall best student in Visual Arts (Junior Category) among the junior students of the school.

Their outstanding performances earned them the Chima Victor Foundation’s Award for Best Student in Visual Arts respectively.

This year’s Chima Victor Foundation prizes in creative arts were presented to them at a colourful and inspiring Talent Hunt programme held recently at Dansol High School, Ikeja.

The two other events of the foundation take place every July and October, respectively. Sponsored by the Chima Victor Foundation for Budding Artists established in memory of Mr Chima Victor Nnaekpe, a promising young artist and Economics graduate of Covenant University who died in a motor accident in 2020, the award is designed to discover and support budding artists in Nigeria schools.

As part of this year’s award, the foundation will also support an art exhibition of secondary school students later in the year. The winners of last year’s award were Umoh Ibikun-Oluwa Daniel and Sanni Oluwashamilore for the Senior and Junior categories, respectively.

