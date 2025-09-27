Chima Ubani’s Wife: I Got So Scared I Told My Husband To Abandon Activism

…recalls how Gen Abacha placed N50m bounty on his head

Mrs. Ochuwa Ubani is the wife of the late human rights activist and pro-democracy campaigner, Mr. Chima Ubani, who passed away in Potiskum, Yobe State, in 2005 during the nationwide anti-fuel subsidy removal protests that rocked the country that year. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, she talked about her life and times with her late spouse. Excerpts:

Your husband, the late Chima Ubani, was an activist of note who joined other patriots to fight for the enthronement of the current democratic rule; as a wife, what kind of spouse was he to you?

Chima was so many things to me. He was a brother, a friend and my husband, all rolled into one. He was someone that I would wish to have if I have the opportunity of returning to this world. I mean if the two of us have the opportunity to reincarnate, I will choose him all over again as my spouse. He was a man of his words. There were things that he never joked with. He prioritised issues relating to health and well being as well as education of people around him. By name, he had a soft spot for the less privileged in the society. Over all, I can compare him to a diamond not just to me but to humanity in general.

What kind of a father was he to his children?

He was a loving and doting father to his children. When he passed on, what bothered me was how I was going to take care of the kids in his absence. While alive, he was always on the move from one place to the other. When I got married to him in the year 2000, I can’t remember him staying at home for a cumulative period of one month but whenever he was around, he made sure that he would sleep in the same bed with his daughters. He would put the youngest, who was a toddler on his chest. Most of the time, the child would be in his chest till the early morning. I used to scold him not to get too familiar with them. He was a loving father who loved his children dearly. The children never got close to me whenever he was around until he would leave the house. What he usually did was to sneak out without the children knowing because they would cry endlessly if they knew he was leaving the house. He was a perfect person to me and that’s why it had been difficult for me to go into another relationship after he passed away. I tried on some occasions but I never found another Chima in the men I saw, so I had to keep my peace.

Would you describe him as a disciplinarian?

That was the reason why I told you earlier on that he was very straightforward. If he told you something, you had to believe him because he was too disciplined with things. I can say that he was highly disciplined. Let me cite an example, if I told him that I wanted something, he would sit me down to find out why I needed it. He would listen to me and ask for time to think about it. After thinking about it, he would tell you why you wanted it and why and why you shouldn’t have it and once he told you why you shouldn’t have it, he won’t give it to you. He won’t keep quiet whenever someone misbehaved in his presence. He was disciplined to the extent that he would confront people whenever the need arose to find out the situation of things rather than grumble or keep malice. That was one of the attributes that I imbibed from him while alive. If you reported people to him, he’d ask if you were there when those things occurred or if you could relay the same information in the presence of the people involved and once you asked him to not involve the person, he would warn you not to bring that kind of report to him again. That was the kind of person he was.

Can you recollect another reason why you described him as disciplined?

Another issue I can vividly recollect was when former President Olusegun Obasanjo was contesting the presidency; there was a meeting between him (Obasanjo) and prominent members of the civil society. He came back a few days after about the division within the civil society community regarding whether to back Obasanjo or not. He said he tried to convince his comrades not to be hostile to Obasanjo’s bid but was derided, accused of having been induced to take that line of thought. He told them that the civil society had done its best to get rid of the military from power and that they (the soldiers) might stage a comeback if their withdrawal from power was not gradual and that they (his colleagues) should allow him come back and that gradually the soldiers would be completely out but in the end, he was accused by his colleagues that he had collected money from Obasanjo to toe that line. By the time he went for the second meeting, he was locked out because of the his submissions at the first meeting but when he was again called for the third one, he spurned the invitation.

What would anyone do that would make him very angry?

Interestingly, I never saw him angry because you won’t know when he was angry. Whenever he was angry against anyone, he won’t show it. Whoever he was angry with would come to see him at home would sit and be entertained and they would discuss but he would show his anger when that person would leaving and he won’t stand up to see him off. That’s when I usually notice that he had issues with the person. Another thing is that he loved sleeping whenever he was at home but the first time I saw his anger was when anyone woke him from sleep.

What was his typical day like? I mean when he woke up and what were the things he did early in the morning?

He didn’t have anything specific that he did in the morning but what I remember is that when he woke up, he would leave home few minutes after the time he should resume. He had this nonchalant work etiquette. Let’s assume he was to resume by 8 am, Chima won’t leave home until 7:45am. Maybe because the office was close to home. We lived in Opebi and the office was in Allen both in Ikeja. What I also remember is that he never joked with his meal. He was very finicky with food because he didn’t eat anyhow and he never liked eating junk foods. On weekends, particularly on Saturdays, he made sure that he was at home, he would go to train at the stadium because he was a black belter in Taekwondo.

What was his favourite meal?

He loved meals that he could swallow.

Which one particularly did he prefer?

When I met him, he loved to take Eba or Fufu but I eventually introduced pounded yam to him and he later got fond of it. Initially, he felt I was wasting yam. Chima eventually was the one pounding the yam himself because he eventually had to buy pestle and mortal for that. He did that every Sunday himself when he was at home. What he usually did was to instruct me to put yam on fire and did the pounding himself. Another thing I want to say about him is that Chima didn’t like stressing me as some other husbands would do. What I did on my part was to keep different variety of soup for him in the fridge to choose from. Like I said, he wasn’t in the habit of stressing me, he ate whatever we gave to him.

Your house must have been busy, what calibre of people usually came around to see him?

He usually had many visitors that came to see him. Too numerous to mention but I remember the likes of the late Innocent Chukwuma, Ike Okonta who is a journalist, Mahmoud Aminu who is a lawyer, Titus Mann who I think was the chairman of CLO at a time. Others like Ayo Obe, Chief Gani Fawehinmi who came around but usually sent people to come whenever he couldn’t. I also remember the late Beko Ransome-Kuti. Like I said. Too numerous to mention.

Did he tell you the reason why he ventured into activism?

I didn’t really know what he was into when I met him but what I knew was that he was a staff member of the CLO which is an NGO. I went to their office to see a friend when I first saw him and we became very close but one day, I had to ask him this question that you posted to me the day (former Head of State) General Sani Abacha died. General Abacha had already placed a N50 million bounty on his head calling on anyone with useful information on how to get him that eventually made him go underground but I knew where he was and I went there to see him that day. We left the place to a location in Surulere for a meeting and by that time he adopted Aboki as his name because nobody called him Chima again. The meeting was holding in the residence of Comrade Dhikrullahi in Surulere. I was asked to stay in his (Dhikrullahi’s) room where I was watching television. All of a sudden, news broke on AIT that General Abacha had died. I just ran out of the room shouting that the head of state had died but nobody believed me when I told them. Before anyone could say anything, they just brought out the flyers that they wanted to use for the protest and started sharing it to people who were already jubilating. The inscription on the flyers was ‘Abacha must go.’ I went with him during one of the numerous protests that he took part in during the June 12 rallies. I got so scared that I told him to abandon activism for another job. I got so scared because of the way soldiers were shooting yet he and other comrades were pressing on. I told him that even if he died, the country would still move on without him but he did bother.

Are you satisfied with efforts to immortalise him? And if you are not, in what way do you think he should be immortalised?

I’ll be satisfied if Chima will be immortalised. For instance, having his school on his name. For instance, because I know in Nsukka, they’ve already started reading about him in Nsukka. So if they can do that, I’ll be very, very happy. That is the only way I’ll be happy with Nigerian government. Irrespective of what they are doing today. That is their business.