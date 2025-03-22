Children’s Well-Being, Essential Pillar Of Dev’t – Remi Tinubu

Share

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, has emphasized that the well-being of all children, regardless of their background, is a crucial pillar of national development, as reflected in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Remi Tinubu gave this remark while inaugurating a 336-bed space home for Nana Berry Orphanage and Children’s Home in New Nyanya, Nasarawa State.

The First Lady said that the initiative shows her commitment to improving the lives of vulnerable children across the country.

“I first learned about the plight of the children at Nana Berry Orphanage and Children’s Home while watching an interview with the Founder on NTA early in 2023. As a mother, I knew I had to act,” she said.

According to a statement released by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady encouraged the caregivers at the home to continue providing love and guidance, while urging the children to embrace opportunities and dream big.

“You are special, you are loved, and you have a bright future ahead of you. This home is a stepping stone towards your dreams,” she told the children.

“I encourage you to learn, grow, and become the best version of yourselves. Also, cultivate the habit of compassion. You are all contributors to what this nation can become. The sky is your limit—so dream big!”

She also explained the importance of keeping the orphanage focused on its core mission, ensuring that the children’s basic needs are met.

“We pray that everyone seated here remembers that these children still need clothes on their backs and food to eat,” she added.

During the commissioning, the Founder of Nana Berry Orphanage, Aishatu Kwalmi, requested land to establish a farm for food production.

However, the First Lady proposed an alternative, space-efficient smart farming approach.

“I said no. This place is big enough, very big, and I want this to be public because when interest is divided, the children might suffer,” she explained.

She suggested the use of “smart gardening” techniques, where crops could be grown in buckets, making farming possible within the existing space while also serving as an educational tool for the children.

“Nowadays, we have something called smart gardening. You can grow yams in buckets, you can grow potatoes in buckets,” she said, adding that she would send experts to teach the children these techniques.

The First Lady commended President Tinubu for prioritizing children’s welfare under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which aligns with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She also thanked the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, for donating the land and ensuring the project’s success.

Represented by his deputy, Emmanuel Akabe, Governor Sule reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to social welfare, emphasizing the orphanage’s role in renewing the hopes of the children who reside there.

“Today, we bring hope to those who have lost it. The dreams of these children are being revitalized, and as a state, we are committed to ensuring that this facility continues to thrive and serve its purpose,” he said.

The Governor further assured that the State Government would not abandon the facility, but instead partner with Nana Berry Orphanage to maintain its high standards and noble mission.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, mentioned that the Nana Berry Orphanage Home, built and furnished by her office, reflects the administration’s commitment to ensuring no child is left behind.

Represented by the Head of the Conditional Grant Scheme, OSSAP-SDGs, Ifeyinwa Ukaegbu, she emphasized that the facility provides a safe environment for learning and holistic development, supporting: SDG Goal 4: Quality Education and SDG Goal 5: Gender Equality.

“This project is part of our broader strategy to accelerate SDGs implementation in Nigeria, complementing other initiatives,” she said.

