Children’s Day: Tinubu Urges Children To Speak Up Against Bullying

President Bola Tinubu has urged Nigerian children to speak up against bullying, assuring them that their dreams and voices matter and must be protected.

The President made this charge on Tuesday in his remarks commemorating the 2025 National Children’s Day, which has as its theme: “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

Addressing the nation, Tinubu stressed the importance of embedding child rights in all policies, plans, and budgets, while announcing the launch of a nationwide vigilance campaign to promote child protection.

“To our beloved children: you matter. Your dreams matter. Your voices matter. No one has the right to hurt, silence, or diminish you. If you are bullied or harmed, speak up—you will be heard and protected,” the President said.

He added: “Let today mark a renewed movement to build a Nigeria where no child suffers in silence, no child is left behind, and every child grows in dignity, peace, and love.”

Tinubu emphasized that ensuring children’s safety should not rely solely on government policies but must include active community vigilance.

“This is why I am launching the nationwide ‘See Something, Say Something, Do Something’ campaign today, encouraging every Nigerian to become a child protection champion,” he announced.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to nurturing and protecting children as future leaders, innovators, and changemakers, Tinubu described children as “the most precious part of our national fabric and the custodians of tomorrow’s promise.”

According to him, the current theme speaks directly to the kind of culture Nigeria seeks to build—one where every child feels safe, respected, and heard, both in physical and digital spaces.

“Violence, bullying, and neglect have no place in the Nigeria of today,” he declared.

Citing global and national statistics, Tinubu noted that over one in three children worldwide experience bullying regularly, while studies in Nigeria show that up to 65% of school-age children have faced physical, psychological, or social aggression.

“This is unacceptable. A child who learns in fear cannot learn well. A child who grows in fear cannot grow right,” he said.

The President noted that his administration has prioritized child protection through the full implementation of Nigeria’s National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (2024–2030).

“We are taking decisive steps to prevent, detect, and respond to all forms of violence against children. This includes the ongoing review of the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (2015) to strengthen protections, close implementation gaps, and ensure nationwide enforcement,” he said.

He also referenced the Cybercrime Act, which is being leveraged to protect children from cyberbullying, exploitation, and abuse.

While commending the states for domesticating the Child Rights Act, the President warned that legislation alone is not enough.

“We require a holistic approach. Parents, teachers, caregivers, faith leaders, lawmakers, and citizens must take ownership of this cause,” he stated.

Tinubu further disclosed that the government is investing in child-focused national protection systems, including the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS), which is being scaled up to allow for real-time tracking and response to child protection cases.

