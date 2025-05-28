Children’s Day: Tinubu Condemns Bullying, Promises Better Future, Environment

Share

President Bola Tinubu has charged Nigerian children to speak up against bullying, assuring them that their dreams and voices matter in the society. This charge was conveyed in the President’s remarks commemorating the 2025 National Children Day yesterday.

Tinubu who urged stakeholders and duty bearers to embed child rights in all their budgets and policies also announced the launch of a vigilance campaign on child rights.

The President said: “To our beloved children: you matter. Your dreams matter. Your voices matter. No one has the right to hurt, silence, or diminish you. If you are bullied or harmed, speak up—you will be heard and protected. “I call on all partners, stakeholders, and dutybearers to sustain and deepen our collective efforts.

We must embed child rights in all our budgets, plans, and policies. “I commend states for taking bold steps for our children’s welfare and urge those yet to act: now is the time. Our children are not just statistics—they are the heart of our nation. “Let today mark a renewed movement to build a Nigeria where no child suffers in silence, no child is left behind, and every child grows in dignity, peace, and love.

“Our children’s safety cannot be solely anchored on government policies but on community vigilance. This is why I am launching a nationwide ‘See Something, Say Something, Do Something’ campaign today, encouraging every Nigerian to become a child protection champion.”

Reaffirming his government’s commitment to nurturing and protect ing children as the nation’s future leaders, innovators, and change-makers, the President noted that they were the most precious part of national fabric and the custodians of tomorrow’s promise, innovation, and leadership.

“I therefore reaffirm today our constitutional, moral, and intergenerational duty and commitment to safeguard every Nigerian child, protect his rights, and nurture his dreams. “This year’s theme: ‘Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation’, could not have been more timely as it speaks directly to the culture we are building.

A culture where every child feels safe, respected, and heard, both in physical spaces and digital communities. Just to be clear, violence, bullying, and neglect have no place in Nigeria of today.”

Tinubu restated that his administration prioritized child protection with the full implementation of Nigeria’s National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (2024–2030).

Noting that the states have all domesticated the Child Rights Act, the President cautioned that “laws alone will not be sufficient to protect our children. We require a holistic approach where parents, teachers, caregivers, faith leaders, lawmakers, and citizens must take ownership.”

He disclosed that his administration was investing in other focused national systems for child protection, such as the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS), which was being scaled up to track and respond to cases in real-time.

Share