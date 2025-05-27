Children’s Day: Oluga Calls For Urgent Action On Family Planning

Share

As Nigeria celebrates Children’s Day, Federal Commissioner with the National Assembly Service Commission and child rights advocate, Taiwo Oluga, has called for urgent and decisive action to address the issue of unchecked family size, warning that overpopulation poses serious threats to child welfare and national development.

Speaking on the significance of the day, Oluga emphasized the need for a national dialogue on responsible parenting and sustainable population control, noting that many children today suffer systemic neglect due to being born into families that lack the means to provide essential needs such as education, healthcare, and proper upbringing.

“The rising number of children born into poverty and hardship should concern every policymaker. Without sustainable population planning, we are risking the future of our children and the stability of our society,” she said.

Oluga commended the Federal Government for its ongoing efforts to alleviate poverty and improve access to quality education nationwide.

She praised targeted initiatives such as the school feeding programme, cash transfer schemes, and educational support services aimed at reaching the most vulnerable children and families.

She also gave special recognition to the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for her unwavering dedication to women and children through the Renewed Hope Initiative, a flagship component of the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“As we celebrate our children today, we must also acknowledge the positive strides being made to secure their future. The First Lady’s Renewed Hope Initiative is a beacon of hope for millions of women and children. We must support and amplify these efforts,” she stated.

Oluga, who represented Irewolede/Ayedaade/Isokan Federal Constituency of Osun State in the 9th National Assembly, urged religious, traditional, and community leaders to actively promote a culture of planned parenthood. She also called on civil society and the media to intensify advocacy efforts around population control and child welfare.

She reaffirmed her personal commitment to supporting policies and programmes that prioritize the rights and well-being of children, stressing that Children’s Day should serve as a reminder to take decisive steps that secure a prosperous future for the next generation.

