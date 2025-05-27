Children’s Day: NNPP Stalwart Celebrates Future Leaders

Share

As Nigerian children mark 2025 Children’s Day celebration, a South West stalwart of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi, has extended his heartfelt felicitations to them, while urging governments at all levels to remain steadfast in safeguarding, nurturing, and empowering the nation’s future leaders.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, Ajadi described children as the “custodians of tomorrow’s promise, innovation, and leadership.”

He called on government authorities to prioritise child welfare by protecting their rights, ensuring their safety, and fostering an environment in which their dreams can thrive.

Reflecting on the theme of the 2025 Children’s Day celebration, “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation,” Ajadi advocated for a culture where every child feels safe, respected, and empowered to express themselves — both in physical and digital spaces.

“Violence, bullying, and neglect have no place in a modern society,” he said. “We must give our children the voice and platform to speak out, to grow, and to lead.”

He also emphasised the need for a robust and inclusive educational system that prepares Nigerian children for future leadership roles, urging political leaders to draw inspiration from international examples such as Senegal, where 45-year-old President Bassirou Diomaye Faye is delivering quality governance.

“Our youths, if properly equipped, can achieve the same and even more, provided they are given opportunities to participate in governance early in life,” he stated.

Ajadi congratulated Nigerian children on the occasion and reminded them of their importance to the nation’s future.

“We cherish you as the custodians of our future. I implore governments to demonstrate genuine commitment to your protection and development,” he said.

Addressing parents, teachers, and caregivers, he appealed for a collective effort in guiding children with strong moral and academic foundations.

“The era of bullying is gone. Let us raise our children in environments filled with respect, education, and care. Let’s prepare them to take Nigeria to greater heights,” he added.

