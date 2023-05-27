Children’s Day: NAWOJ Calls On Relevant Stakeholders To Prioritize Education

As the World marks Children’s Day, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Bayelsa State Chapter has called on government at all levels and stakeholders including the international community to prioritize education.

In a statement issued on Saturday by the Chairperson and Assistant Secretary of the association, Grace Orumieyefa and Eyal Ikisikpo, NAWOJ stated there be a serious investment by the relevant Stakeholders for educational transformation so that the sustainable development goals educationally can be achieved.

The statement read “Children constitute a great number of the Nigerian population and they are the future of the society

“Hence, any investment through prioritizing education will not only propel the economic development of the country but will guarantee enduring peace, stability, accelerated growth and sustainable development.

” With the theme of more money for primary education, this is a call for the Nigerian government to step up its efforts on education and provide basic educational requirements such as books, school bags and uniforms for the children.

“Though primary education is officially free and compulsory in Nigeria, the number of out-of-school children has increased from 10.5 million to 18.5 million in 2022 according to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“UNICEF also observed that approximately six out of ten children experience some form of violence with 50 per cent of Nigerian children experiencing physical violence.

“NAWOJ expresses worries in Bayelsa State where there are over 250,000 estimated out-of-school children.

“We, therefore, urge all stakeholders to make conscious efforts to ensure the happiness of children for a better tomorrow.

“The Association wishes the children a happy Children’s Day celebration and charged them not to lose courage.

“NAWOJ however frowns at the high prevalence of violence against children in the Nigerian state.