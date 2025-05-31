Children’s Day: National Theatre Empowers Children With Storytelling Skills Through Animation

Share

The Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos, was last Saturday, agog with rich artistic expressions as over 70 children in Lagos sharpened their skills in storytelling through an animation and painting training programme.

The event, maiden edition of Children’s Day Animation Festival, tagged “TOONTOPIA”, organised by the National Theatre in partnership with SMIDS Animation Studio Limited, and aimed at giving children a unique platform to explore their creativity and understand the power of storytelling through animation.

The festival, designed for kids – age 8 to 12 – to create their own animation characters, explore digital animation tools and watch the best of Nigerian animated films, was, no doubt, a splendid celebration of creativity.

Supported by Alliance Francaise and Ambassador de France Au Nigeria, the Children’s Day Animation Festival, brought together kids and parents for a fun-filled day of dance therapy, film screenings, drawing, painting, and animation workshops that were inspiring and enriching for the participating children – age 8 to 12 – to bring their ideas to life through sketching, painting and animation.

After a breathtaking dance therapy session, film screenings, the participants were divided into two sessions – sketching and animation – running simultaneously. In both sessions, the enthusiastic children were taught by experts how to sketch and paint, and design characters and make them move. The excitement was palpable as the participating children bring their imaginations to life through animation, from sketching to motion.

In her address, the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musa Musawa, represented by the Special Adviser (SA) to the President on Arts and Culture, office of the Honourable Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Moriam Ajaga, commended the National Theatre management and SMIDS Animation Studio for organising the festival, noting that animation has become one of the most powerful ways to tell a story.

“What a colourful, exciting day this is. It brings me so much joy to be here with you at this amazing Children’s Day Animation Festival – Toontopia. A day for fun, imagination, and magic of stories brought to life.

“Many well known animators today started just like you – full of ideas, drawing in sketch books, making up characters, or building little stories on their heads. Today, animation has become one of the most powerful ways to tell a story. It allows your dreams to walk, talk, and even fly across the screen. Anything is possible if we imagine it,” she said.

She urged the children to be creative, stressing that their ideas are important.

“You are the next generation of creators, storytellers and dreamers. And today, as we celebrate your talents and creativity, I want you to remember this: your stories matter. Your ideas are important. And the world is waiting to see what you will create.”

The Minister noted that the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy seeks propel Nigeria’s animation sector forward by investing in cutting-edge tools, training, programmes, and creation of professional studios that empower Nigerian animators.

“By fostering a skilled and creative work force, we aim to bring the Nigeria’s stories to life through animation that captivate audiences locally and globally, enriching our cultural identity, and contributing to the economic prosperity of the nation.

“This festival is not just about watching cartoons, it is about learning, sharing and believing in yourself.”

Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the General Manager and CEO of the National Theatre, Tola Akerele, said the was aimed at giving children a unique platform to explore theircreativity and understand the power of storytelling through animation, noted that animation is a wonderful way of engaging children, and it is so innovative as well.

“We have about 80 children today. We’d liked to have it at the theatre space which would take at 250 children. We planned to have about 250 children initially.

“This is the first one, and it’s a one-day event. We hope to do maybe, summer programmes as well. And also look at teens. The age group of this one is eight to 12 years old,” Akerele said.

Also, speaking with Saturday Telegraph, the Creative Director/CEO, SMIDS Animation Studio Limited, Damilola Solesi, underscored the power of the medium of animation to connect with children. She also emphasised the need to tell our own stories.

“We believe very strongly that animation is a powerful medium that connects very deeply with children. And animation goes beyond cartoons. There are so many other utilisations – in education, in empowerment, and in also passing our culture, which is something I am very passionate about. How do we tell our culture, our stories, our way of being through animation to the next generation.

“And having a medium like this, which is very creative, colourful for children, it is important that we begin to pass stories about who we are as a people, our language, our food, our culture through this medium,” she said.

Some of the participants spoke with Saturday Telegraph, as they expressed their excitement at participating in the festival, noting that just like all those cartoonist and animations that they see on television, they want to also create “their own based on stories with moral lessons.

“I want to use my animation to create inspirational videos or messages to different people of the world, to inspire them to follow their dreams in different things.”

For 10-year old Daniella Onuoha who participated in the character sketching, the message behind her colourful painting is that “as Nigerians we can achieve a lot of things if we just put our mind to it. For instance, the character I drew, she wanted to make okro soup like her family recipe. At first she couldn’t do it, but with the help of her remembering her grandmother she was able to do it.”

For the parents, this festival quite timely, as “it is a tech world and we need to see these children competing globally, not just in Nigeria. This is the only thing that can give these children that dream that they would look forward to.”

