Children’s Day: McEnies Global Hosts Children, Adults 

No fewer than 70 children and 40 adults were treated to a day of fun and inspiration at the 2025 McEnies Children’s Day celebration held in Ibadan on Monday.

The event, which took place at 12A Saka Agbaje Street, Aare, Bodija, marked the second edition of what has quickly become a beloved annual gathering organized by McEnies Global Events in partnership with Perfect Clicks Signature. This year’s theme was “GIGGLES, GAMES & GREATNESS!”

The festive atmosphere was filled with laughter, games, music, and heartfelt moments as children from diverse backgrounds came together to celebrate their potential and the greatness that lies within them. Attendance grew significantly from the previous year, highlighting the event’s growing impact and resonance with families in the community.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Omolaraeni Olaosebikan, CEO of McEnies Global Events, expressed her joy and appreciation:

“Seeing the smiles and hearing the laughter of these children reminds us why we do this. Every child deserves to feel special, to know their worth, and to dream big. This event is more than just a celebration; it’s a declaration that greatness lives in every child here.”

She added that the growing support and participation from the community and partners have encouraged the organization to make future editions even more impactful.

“We are committed to making McEnies Children’s Day an even more amazing and exciting experience every year. We will continue to reach out to potential sponsors and partners who share our passion for empowering children so that together, we can make this celebration a lasting memory for generations to come,” she said.

Central to the day’s activities were two inspiring talks delivered by Dr. Olayinka Abimbola Egbokhare, Lecturer at the Department of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan, and the Very Reverend Abiodun Felix Ogunbisi of Immanuel College of Theology and Christian Education, Ibadan. The speakers engaged the children with warmth and wisdom, speaking on the theme “Greatness is in You.” Their messages encouraged the young audience to recognize their unique value and believe in the boundless possibilities before them.

The event also featured captivating performances by children from Tabitha Home Orphanage and Kent Home, Ibadan. Their displays of talent added a touching sense of community, resilience, and joy to the occasion.

The success of the celebration was made possible by generous support from various sponsors. Fan Milk, a subsidiary of Danone, delighted children with an array of dairy products. World Lilies Events Place, under the chairmanship of Mr. Abiodun Adediran Olatunji SAN, provided significant backing, alongside PG Security Ibadan, Brain Center, Ibadan Cake Zone, Techrands online news platform, and McEnies Global Communications.

Children and parents alike expressed their excitement and gratitude. Ezekiel Amolegbe, a child from Tabitha Orphanage Home, said:

“I enjoyed every bit of today—the games, the stories, and the friends I made. I can’t wait for next year’s celebration!”

Mr. Olasunmbo Kehinde, who brought eleven children to the event, remarked:

“This event was wonderful. It’s a day my children will remember, and we’re already looking forward to 2026.”

Ms. Olabode Abijo, who attended with five children, added:

“The joy and learning my children experienced today are priceless. The anticipation for next year’s McEnies Children’s Day is already building in our hearts.”

