Children’s Day: Let Our Actions, Values Guide Our Words – Usman

Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party National Caretaker Committee, Senator Esther Nenadi Usman, has urged adults to lead lives of purpose and integrity in order to leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

In her goodwill message to Nigerian children on the occasion of 2025 Children’s Day celebration, Senator Usman described children as not only the leaders of tomorrow but also the mirror through which society is judged.

“What we model today, they will replicate tomorrow. That is why it is imperative, now more than ever, that we as adults choose to live lives of purpose, integrity, and legacy,” she said.

She emphasized that actions, values, and choices must speak louder than words, noting, “We must strive to build a nation and a world where honesty is not an exception but the standard, where empathy guides policy, and where service to humanity is the highest calling. A life well lived is one that lights the path for others to follow.”

The LP acting chairman called for the creation of safe, empowering, and nurturing environments where children feel valued and protected.

“Let us leave behind footprints that inspire courage, hard work, truth, and hope. Today, as we celebrate the joy, innocence, and boundless potential of our children, I extend my heartfelt wishes to every young soul whose dreams and hopes light up our future,” she stated.

“As a mother and a leader, I am deeply reminded of the sacred duty we owe our children—to nurture, guide, and inspire them to become the very best version of themselves.”

Senator Usman also urged parents, teachers, and leaders to reflect on the legacy they pass on to posterity, adding that the next generation must be equipped with the tools and conviction to turn their dreams into reality.

