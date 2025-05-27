Children’s Day: Kwara Gov Reiterates Commitment To Quality Education

Share

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to providing every child in the state with the tools needed to succeed in life.

In his message commemorating 2025 Children’s Day, Governor AbdulRazaq emphasized that every child deserves to live with dignity and flourish — a goal that requires the collective effort of all.

“As a government, we continue to invest in quality basic education and healthcare, while implementing child-centered policies to create a better future for them,” he stated.

He highlighted several initiatives, including the administration’s stand against child hawking, the implementation of a six-month paid maternity leave, child protection laws, and a robust focus on maternal and child healthcare.

The governor aligned with the theme of the 2025 celebration, ‘Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation’, citing the state’s flagship KwaraLEARN initiative, which provides real-time access to classroom performance across the state.

He added that the government has enacted the Violence Against Persons Law to protect all residents, including children, from abuse and violence. School children, he noted, now enjoy direct access to senior education officials to ensure their voices are heard.

“While we continue to address child-specific challenges, we are encouraged by the outcomes of our reforms in education and health. Our children are excelling nationwide, and Kwara currently ranks lowest in under-five mortality,” AbdulRazaq said.

He called on all stakeholders to support efforts such as KwaraLEARN and the newly launched Education Trust Fund to ensure every Kwara child thrives.

Share