Children’s Day: FRSC, Foundation Task Parents, Teachers On Child Safety

…lament loss of children on the highway through accidents

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Sector, Babatunde Farinloye, has tasked motorists, including parents and teachers to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before they hit the road and maintain all the safety rules while driving.

Farinloye who decried the loss of children on highways through accidents condemned the use of phones while driving, stressing that it can be checked through safety education.

He made this call on Saturday during a child safety drive campaign to mark this year’s Children’s Day.

The event which was organised by the FRSC, Lagos Sector, in collaboration with RT Outreach Helping Hands Foundation, was held at the FRSC premise, Ojodu Berger, Lagos, and was attended by children from various schools both private and government schools in Lagos as well as top officers of FRSC and Special Marshals.

Also in attendance include the convener of RT Outreach Helping Hands Foundation, Rev. Anthonia Omonze. It was coordinated by the Route Commander, Jesutomipe Mala, who is the Youth Safety Education Officer, FRSC, Lagos Sector Command.

Speaking on the campaign theme, “Children weep, stop the killing”, Farinloye, who was represented by the Lagos State Deputy Corps Command (Operations), Lucas Oguntade, said the campaign was targeted at children to enlighten them about safety drive.

According to him, even though the children have not attained the age to drive there is a need for them to know what is right.

“We are losing children on the highway through accidents and we can stop it. We started a program we called safety education, it’s basically for children in nursery, primary and secondary schools. We want to catch them young.

“Even though they are not driving now, it’s good to teach them what is right, And it is good for them to know what is right, so that when they see their parents driving wrongly because they know what is right they are in the position to correct their parents. Such correction coming from your own child will sink more.

“We have organised programs in different schools, we are just bringing them together today in this atmosphere. This is also an opportunity to pass a message to parents and adults to stop endangering the lives of our children. These children are our heritage, they are our future,” he said.

He also expressed concern over some adults’ recklessness while driving which has led to accidental killings and various degrees of injury to children, stressing that the killing must stop and can be stopped.

“We are losing children daily on the highways, that is why FRSC is working towards this direction that we called safety education,” he said.

He however tasked motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before they hit the road, not to use their phones while driving, and to maintain all the safety rules while driving.

Also speaking during the event, Rev. Omonze admonished children to always follow traffic rules when using the road, especially busy roads even as she tasked parents and teachers to ensure the safety of every child under their care.

“As children you must learn to abide by traffic rules. The traffic light is not just for drivers but pedestrians alike.

“When the red light is on, it means the vehicles are to stop and that is when it is safe to cross the streets, when the yellow light is on it means the cars are getting ready to move do not attempt to cross the streets, and when the green light comes on, that means it is time for the vehicles to move and you as pedestrians to stop.

“The green light doesn’t mean you and the vehicles are to move at the same time, but only the vehicles should move and you must stop.

“You must also learn to use the pedestrian bridge to cross and not run across the highway as some of us adults do, it’s absolutely wrong.

“Children do not stand on the seats while their parents are driving, it is very wrong and totally unsafe. You are the future generations and we need you to arrive alive,” Omonze said.

About 14 schools participated in matching parade competitions, and Bosol God’s Will College won the competition with their well-coordinated performance.

Also, Oluwarayi Feranmi, Nwori Deborah, and Yahaya Haliya all from the same school were made FRSC Child Ambassadors for their exemptional performances.