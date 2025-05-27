Children’s Day: Fintiri Calls For Protection Of Future Generations

Share

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding the rights and well-being of children, describing them as the future leaders and most valuable assets of the state and nation.

The Governor made this known in his 2025 Children’s Day message delivered on Tuesday, through the State Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Afriemu Jingi.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation,” Governor Fintiri emphasized the need to prioritize the protection and empowerment of children, ensuring they grow in a safe and supportive environment.

“As we celebrate Children’s Day, I am reminded of the sacred responsibility we hold toward our children—our most valuable treasure and the architects of our tomorrow,” the Governor said. “Their voices, creativity, and resilience will shape the character of our great nation.”

He noted that his administration remains focused on developing policies, programmes, and projects to protect children from harm, neglect, and exploitation. These efforts include the implementation of the Child Rights Act and various education-focused initiatives aimed at providing every child in Adamawa with access to quality learning and a secure future.

Governor Fintiri also called on parents, guardians, community leaders, and all stakeholders to join hands in creating a nurturing and inclusive environment where every child can thrive and fulfill their potential.

“The adoption of the Child Rights Act, along with our emphasis on education and children’s welfare, reflects our unwavering commitment to giving children a strong sense of belonging,” he added.

The Governor assured that his government would continue to invest in child-centered policies and infrastructure to build a future generation that is confident, responsible, and ready to contribute meaningfully to society.

