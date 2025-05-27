Children’s Day: Ebonyi Govt To Inaugurate Anti-Bullying C’ttees

Share

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has announced plans to inaugurate anti-bullying committees across schools in the state as part of efforts to curb bullying and protect children’s rights.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Princess Patricia Obila, made this known on Tuesday in Abakaliki during the 2025 Children’s Day celebration.

2025 theme is “Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

Governor Nwifuru reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to securing a brighter future for every child in the state by ensuring access to quality education in an environment free from fear and intimidation.

Describing children as “precious assets” and the foundation of tomorrow’s prosperity, the governor emphasized that the safety and wellbeing of children remain a top priority for his administration.

He noted the progress made in the past two years in promoting child development and called for greater attention to children’s voices.

“We must listen to our children and empower them to use their voices to create environments where they feel safe, heard, and valued.

As great children of Ebonyi and Nigeria, I urge you to stand tall in your truth, speak up for yourselves and others, and always show kindness and courage,” he said.

In her remarks, the wife of the governor, Mrs. Mary Maudline Nwifuru, described the occasion as symbolic of raising a new generation of confident and resilient children. She condemned bullying, calling it a “silent destroyer” that leaves deep emotional scars on its victims.

Highlights of the event included a colorful march past by pupils from nursery, primary, and secondary schools across the state.

Share