Children’s Day: BMI Finishing School Empowers Young Dreamers

In celebration of this year’s Children’s Day, BMI Finishing School, a leading organisation committed to nurturing young entrepreneurs, paid a visit to three public primary schools in Lagos: Awoyaya Primary School, Victoria Island; Hope Primary School, Ikoyi and Ireti Primary School, Ikoyi.

The visit, which was marked by generous acts of kindness, had representatives of BMI Finishing School interacting with pupils and also presentinged monetary gifts to eight selected students from these schools who were able to share their business ideas.

The gifts are aimed at helping the young beneficiaries kickstart small businesses or develop skills they are passionate about.

Speaking during the event, a BMI representative, Mr Austin Amuzie noted, “At BMI Finishing School, we believe it’s never too early to plant the seed of entrepreneurship.

Our mission is to raise a generation of young people who are not just job seekers, but job creators.” Teachers at the schools visited praised the organisation’s commitment to empowering children with real-world skills and resources to pursue their passions.

BMI Finishing School noted that the act is to demonstrate its dedication to leading by example. Actions which speak to the core of their mission: training, inspiring, and supporting the next generation of leaders and innovators.

In 2024, BMI Finishing School through its Catch Them Young Entrepreneurship education initiative carried out a pilot scheme on entrepreneurship education training in partnership with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), in some schools across Lagos state which included the three schools visited.

The organisation was founded by Engr. Nnamdi Felix Unachukwu, who has been an advocate for entrepreneurship education in Nigeria.

