Children’s Day At Coson House’ll Be Memorable –Umoh

The Senior Executive in charge of Media at Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), Nigeria’s biggest copyright collective management organization, Mrs. Mandu Uwem Umoh, has assured that the ’Children’s Day at COSON House’, one of the seven big events of the master blaster COSON Week 2025, will be memorable.

Speaking from her office at, COSON House in Ikeja, the much experienced and respected journalist who, over the years, has covered numerous events on behalf of TVC, STV and BEN TV London, said:

“All the events of COSON Week 2025 will be massive and engaging, but ’Children’s Day at COSON House’ is special to me, maybe because I am a mother.

“Besides, the Chairman of COSON, Chief Tony Okoroji, a man well-known not to tolerate half measures or shabby planning, has given me the task of leading the team that will execute ’Children’s Day at COSON House’.

The event is two months away, but we are already working hard on all the details. I can not afford to disappoint the gentleman who has reposed so much confidence in me.

I assure everyone that ’Children’s Day at COSON House’ will be memorable.” According to her, come Tuesday, May 27, which will be celebrated as Children’s Day across Nigeria, the magnificent COSON House in Ikeja Lagos, the Headquarters of Copyright Society of Nigeria COSON), will play host to a select group of Nigerian children, aged between 10 and 15 years old.

The event, tagged ’Children’s Day at COSON House’ , is one of the seven distinct events targeted at different strata of the society, slated for the much-advertised master-blaster “COSON Week 2025” planned to light up the city of Lagos from May 25 to May 31, with the enchanting mantra, Nigeria Will Rise Again!

At COSON House, the children will do a big photo shoot on the red carpet. They will also be treated to live performances at the COSON House Arena. They will then be taken through a lecture tagged “Introduction to Copyright” by a team of copyright experts.

They will have lunch and thereafter be made to write a test based on what they had been taught. The best students, as judged by a panel, will get significant cash prizes and gifts.

As has already been made public, at 4.00pm on Sunday, May 25, COSON Week 2025 will begin, as Chapel of Christ the Light in Ikeja, becomes the epicenter of the National Day of Prayer from which the songs and praise of Nigeria’s topmost gospel singers and ministers of the gospel, will be beamed to millions of citizens, in towns and villages across Nigeria and across the world.

Nigerians will be linked by an unprecedented mix of simultaneous broadcast, streaming and videocasting, deploying various communication technologies, so that in one voice, the diverse people of Nigeria, wherever they are, can join in supplication, to seek the face of the Almighty, to give the Nigerian nation a new lease of life, and restore optimism to Nigeria’s children.

Other events of the COSON Week already announced, include: “The 2025 COSON Lecture”, to take place at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island on May 26 at which erudite lawyer and top political player, Babatunde Ogala SAN will be addressing the critical subject.

“The Political & Legal Environment Necessary for the Continued Growth of the Nigerian Creative Industry”. A special panel of knowledgeable legal minds, top policy makers, and respected creative industry operatives will dissect and discuss the paper to enrich policy making for the creative and related industries in the Nigerian nation.

“Of course, ’Children’s Day at COSON House’ will be held at the magnificent COSON House on May 27. On May 28, the city of Lagos will, for the first time, experience an unprecedented 24-hour non-stop music concert, ’The COSON Mega Jamz’ at Freedom Park Lagos.

“’COSON in the Mosque’ will take place at Lagos Central Mosque, Carter Street, Ebute Metta, on May 30.”

