Children’s Day: Alli Calls For Stronger Commitment To Children’s Rights

Senator Sharafadeen Alli (APC-Oyo South) has congratulated Nigerian children on the occasion of 2025 Children’s Day, urging them to remain hopeful and steadfast in their pursuit of a brighter future.

In a statement issued by his Media Office on Tuesday in Ibadan, the lawmaker commended the resilience, talents, and dreams of Nigerian children, describing them as the nation’s greatest asset and the foundation of its future.

He also expressed appreciation to parents, teachers, and caregivers for their unwavering dedication to nurturing and supporting children in their journey toward realizing their full potential.

Senator Alli praised the administration of President Bola Tinubu for its commitment to improving the welfare of children through progressive policies and initiatives.

He specifically lauded increased budgetary allocations for education and child healthcare, and ongoing efforts to ensure universal access to quality education.

He reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for policies that safeguard children’s rights, promote quality education, and foster a safe and enabling environment for their growth and development.

Encouraging children to stay focused on their dreams, Senator Alli advised them to develop themselves academically, morally, and socially while embracing good values that would shape them into responsible citizens.

He further called on all stakeholders—including parents, educators, community leaders, and government agencies—to renew their dedication to protecting children’s rights and providing the support and opportunities necessary for them to thrive.

“On this special day, I celebrate our children—the pride and future of Nigeria. I commend the efforts of President Bola Tinubu’s administration in championing policies that safeguard their welfare.

Let us continue to work together to build a nation where every child’s dream is possible,” he concluded.

