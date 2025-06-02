Children’s Day: AIICO Insurance Brings Joy, Hope To Visually Impaired Children

Share

In commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day, AIICO Insurance Plc extended heartfelt support and companionship to the children at Bethesda Home & School for the Blind, as part of its ongoing commitment to inclusive and impactful corporate social responsibility.

The visit was a day filled with warmth, joy, and meaningful connection. Beyond the donation of essential food items and gifts, AIICO staff spent quality time with the 286 children at the home listening, learning, and sharing laughter.

A beautifully decorated cake was also presented to the children, adding a celebratory note to a day that left lasting smiles and cherished memories. Speaking during the visit, Mrs. Abimbola Shobanjo, AIICO’s Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Manager, emphasized the importance of mindful inclusion in society.

She said: “Children’s Day is a powerful reminder of the hope that young lives carry. At AIICO, we are intentional about reaching every child, especially those who are less privileged or differently abled.

Our visit to Bethesda is about more than giving; it’s about recognizing their worth, reminding them that they matter, and reaffirming our belief that they belong and have a bright future ahead.”

The leadership of Bethesda Home & School for the Blind expressed deep appreciation for the visit and generosity shown by AIICO, noting the positive emotional impact it had on both the children and staff.

This initiative is part of AIICO Insurance Plc’s broader strategy to drive meaningful social change- championing education, inclusion, and the well-being of vulnerable groups across Nigeria.

