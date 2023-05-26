Children’s Day: Adeleke’s Wife Seeks Proper Care For Children With Special Needs

Titilola, wife of Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has stressed the need for proper care for children with special needs. Mrs Adeleke, who openly identified with orphans and children with special needs, said this as part of the activities to mark the 2023 Children’s Day.

Represented by Chief Motunrayo Omolade, she expressed delight to be present at the event at the School for Special Needs Osogbo. The governor’s wife said: “We must not forget the great responsibility that we have towards our society for a better tomorrow, as we celebrate the innocence and the purity of our dear children in the orphanage homes and people with special needs as this is a means of giving them a sense of belonging.”

She further challenged individuals, corporate and religious bodies, to support the government in providing essential care and support services for children with special needs just as she reiterated the essence of having all hands on deck to collectively improve the standard of living of children as one of the means of giving them the much-needed hope for a better tomorrow.

The State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation, Dr Bello Ahmed, represented by Mrs Joy Mark, appreciated the efforts of the government for the inclusion of the children with special needs in its overall agenda.