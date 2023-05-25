Children’s Day: Adeleke’s Wife Advocates Proper Care For Children With Special Needs

The wife of Osun State Governor, Chief (Mrs) Titilola Adeleke has described all children as special gifts from God who should be given all the necessary care and attention they deserve.

Apparently anchoring on the need for some of them with one form of physical challenge or the other to be given special consideration, Mrs Adeleke emphasised that doing so will give them a sense of hope and belonging like other children who are without challenges.

Adeleke’s wife who identified openly with Orphans and Children with Special needs made these remarks as part of activities to mark the year 2023 Children’s Day.

Represented by Chief (Mrs) Motunrayo Adebimpe Omolade, she expressed delight to be present at the event which was held at the School for Special Needs, Opposite Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Along Ikirun road, Osogbo, the Osun state capital.

She similarly enjoined people and the society at large to embrace the spirit of inclusivity, especially on matters regarding children with special needs.

She said: “We must not forget the great responsibility that we have towards our society for a better tomorrow,as we celebrate the innocence and the purity of our dear children in the orphanage homes and people with special needs as this is a means of giving them a sense of belonging.”

She further challenged individuals, corporate and religious bodies, to support the government in providing essential care and support services for children with special needs just as she reiterated the essence of having all hands on deck to collectively improve the standard of living of children as one of the means of giving them the much-needed hope for a better tomorrow.

The State Coordinator of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Bello Ahmed who was represented by Mrs Joy Mark appreciated the efforts of the Osun State Government for the inclusion of children with special needs in its overall agenda.

Earlier in her address at the event, the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs Bukola Aderibigbe Str who was represented by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Mrs Toyin Adeoye, commended the organisers of the program, D-Dokes Media, for deeming it fit to make children with special needs and orphans happy for creating a sense of belonging for them.

Mrs Aderibigbe charged everyone present to fight against discrimination against children with one physical deformity or the other, stressing that they don’t deserve such.

She maintained that they should never be pitied but loved, cared for and played with just like their other counterparts.

She opined, ” Orphans and Special Children are gifts from God, just like anyone of us, so, we must show them love and care always.”

The Head Teacher of the Primary Section of the School, Mrs Titilayo, Olufunmilayo Amoo in her welcome address, appreciated everyone for being present at the joyous occasion.

She appreciated the First Lady and her entourage for gracing the occasion and gave kudos to the organisers for observing its Corporate Social Responsibility towards their school.

Mrs Amoo enlightened that teachers of special needs and orphans at some point in their careers also become their parents as the school becomes another home to the children.

The joyous mood of the students was expressed in songs, dances and choreographies performed by some of the gifted and talented among them.