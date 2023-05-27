Children’s Day: Adeleke Reiterates Commitment To Devt, Wellbeing Of Osun Children

As the World celebrate 2023 Children’s Day, parents, guardians, teachers, religious leaders, and government and non-governmental Organizations have been charged with the need to redouble their efforts towards ensuring the holistic development of children.

To this end, parents have been reminded that good parenting is a huge investment that must be exercised in the growth and development of children.

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke stated these while addressing children and parents at a special Programme organized by the State Government to mark this year’s children’s day celebration, held at Osogbo township stadium

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Teslim Igbalaye, Adeleke said he would do everything within his reach to ensure the total well-being and development of the children.

“​Today is dedicated annually to celebrate and honour you, but most importantly to sensitize parents, guardians, teachers, religious leaders, government and non-governmental Organizations for the un-relentless effort to ensure holistic development of our children.

“We must ensure that the basic human rights of our children are well protected and entrenched in their development.

“Their education, health, shelter, clothing, and feeding must also be prioritized to ensure the achievement of a non-chaotic and egalitarian society of the future we all clamor to have.

“I hereby assure our children that the State Government will do everything possible within its limit to sustain strongly its commitments to all ongoing obligations for your general wellbeing and development,” he said

Adeleke who said the theme for this Year’s celebration is “The state of Nigeria Children today; proper parenting for value reorientation and National Consciousness”, called for concentration on the various issues contending with the holistic care of the children.

He said issues like drug abuse, child labour, sexual exploitation, child abduction, forced marriage, female genital mutilation (FGM), high prevalence of school dropout, especially girl child school dropout that are intricate challenges confronting and militating against child protection and development in our society are well addressed.

“I used this opportunity to call on stakeholders involved in the education and development of these children to effectively play their role to complement efforts of Government to meet the need of our children in the rapid changing World.”,Adeleke stated .

The Governor however used the occasion to appreciate all and sundry for the way and manner they stood by him during and after the last gubernatorial election in the state.

He said that now that litigation is over , what he needs now is aggressive work to transform the state, calling on all the citizens of the state to join hands with him to move the state forward.

“What I deduced from the last electioneering exercise is that “Igi kan ki da’gbo se: A tree cannot make a forest” so for a successful administration, we need constructive advice from all of us to take the State to the enviable height of our mind. ​Imole ti o tin tan lo’sun ko ni wo okunkun mo, Amin.

​He, therefore charged the children on the virtue of discipline, hard-work, honesty, patriotism are essential for tapping into their great potential for sustainable democratic institution for National Development.

In his opening remarks, Coordinating Director, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, Mr Jide Falade, harped on the need for all stakeholders to make conscious efforts to ensure the happiness of children for a better tomorrow.

Falade who thanked God for His protection over the children, charged them to be uphold ethos of Omoluabi at all times.

He, however frowns at the high prevalence of violence against children in the Nigerian state.

Highlights of the event was the parade by all the schools with Ooni Girl High School, Ife ,Ede Muslim Grammar School, Ede and Unity School, Osogbo came first , second and third in parade competition.

Ends