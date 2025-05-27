Children’s Day: Abbas Vacates Seat For Secondary School Student

Share

In commemoration of 2025 Children’s Day, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday vacated his seat for a secondary school student who served as a ‘Shadow Speaker’ during a symbolic plenary session.

This marks the second time the Speaker has honoured young Nigerians in this manner. On October 10, 2024, he handed over the Speaker’s seat to 16-year-old gender advocate Isabel Anani in celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child.

This time, Lawal Saliu, a student of Government Secondary School (GSS), Kuje, presided over a brief ceremonial session that lasted approximately 15 minutes.

Expressing his delight, Saliu said he was “very excited to preside over today’s plenary” and thanked Speaker Abbas for the opportunity.

The theme for this year’s Children’s Day is “Stand up, speak up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

During the session, Chairman of the House Committee on Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, moved a motion of urgent public importance to commemorate the day.

In adopting the motion, the House urged the Federal Government to prioritise policies that enhance children’s health, education, and welfare, as well as improve investment in ICT infrastructure—particularly in rural communities—to ensure equitable access. It also called for a review of the Child Rights Act.

The House further urged the Federal Ministry of Education to implement comprehensive digital literacy programmes for both students and teachers. Additionally, it called on the National Assembly to expedite the passage of a bill for the establishment of a National Child Rights Protection and Enforcement Agency.

The Committees on Women Affairs, Digital Information Technology, and Basic Education and Services were mandated to ensure compliance with the resolutions.

Later in the day, Speaker Abbas hosted students from 10 secondary schools in the Federal Capital Territory—six public and four private—for an interactive session.

During the engagement, he stressed the importance of enforcing existing laws against physical and cyberbullying in schools.

Responding to students’ questions, Speaker Abbas decried the growing incidence of child labour and trafficking, calling on relevant government agencies to strengthen enforcement mechanisms.

“There are laws against bullying in schools, and school authorities must use them to protect students who speak out. If schools fail to act, matters should be escalated to parents and security agencies. The government is firmly against bullying, and victims must learn to speak up,” he said.

He added, “Agencies must also enforce laws against child labour and trafficking. Too often, people keep quiet when laws are being violated. Almost everyone knows an underage child working as a domestic servant either in their own home or a neighbour’s.”

The Speaker also advised Nigerians against relocating abroad without proper planning, noting that the grass isn’t always greener elsewhere.

He expressed optimism that current government policies would lead to expanded private sector participation and more job opportunities. He urged youths to leverage these policies for their personal and national development.

The schools that participated in the session were Government Secondary School, Bwari; Government Girls Secondary School, Abaji; Government Secondary School, Kwali; Government Secondary School, Gwagwalada; Government Secondary School, Kagini; Government Secondary School, Kuje; Kingsville School, Jabi; Africa Community School, Asokoro; International Community School, Jabi; and Britarch School, Lugbe.

Share