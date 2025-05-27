Children’s Day: 51% Of Adolescent Students In Nigeria Victims Of Bullying –FG

Share

To commemorate 2025 Children’s Day, the Federal Government has disclosed that over 51per cent of adolescent students in Nigeria are victims of bullying.

This alarming statistic highlights the need for urgent attention and action to address this pressing issue.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan SulaimanIbrahim, made this known during the press briefing yesterday in Abuja to flag off activities to commemorate the 2025 National Children’s Day.

Recall that Children’s Day is a day of reflection, celebration, and renewed commitment to protect the rights, wellbeing and welfare of every Nigerian child.

The minister recalled that: “51.9% of adolescent students have reported being victims of bullying, while 27.9% admitted to bullying others, with classrooms accounting for 75% of occurrences.”

She informed that the heartbreaking incidents in recent years have made headlines. The minister said: “In 2020, 11-year-old Don Davies was reportedly at School, In 2021, the death of a 12-year-old student due to alleged bullying sparked national outrage, the tragic cases of Karen Akpagar, Yahaya Aliyu, Emotional abuse due to poor feeding at FGC Uyo (November 2024) and the outrageous punishment meted out to learners at various schools that have been brought to light.

“Many other reports of bullying in schools and in learning spaces, unacceptable levels of violence being meted out to children in places they are meant to be safe, including schools and homes are urgent reminders that we must act now!”

In recognition of this, she commend the Federal Ministry of Education for launching the National Policy on Anti-Bullying and its implementation guidelines. “We must now move to strict implementation and stamp out bullying from our society.”

Share