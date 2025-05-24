Children’s Day 2025: FIRS To Present Taxation Book For Nigerian Children

Share

As part of activities marking the 2025 Children’s Day celebration, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), in collaboration with Arojah Concepts and Sprezzatura Publishing Ltd, is set to host the public presentation of the educational book titled “Taxation: Essential Knowledge for Nigerian Children.”

The event will take place on Children’s Day, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at Merit House, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama, Abuja.

Designed as a simple guide to taxation for secondary school students, the book, authored by Arabinrin Aderonke Ejiura Blessing Haruna and edited by Dr. M.S. Abubakar, aims to introduce Nigerian children to basic concepts of taxation, encouraging financial literacy and civic responsibility from an early age.

The event, packaged and managed by Arojah Concepts, and which will feature reviews, book readings by participating schools, fun games and dance drama, promises to be a significant step in promoting tax education among young Nigerians, laying the foundation for a more responsible and informed citizenry.

Arojah Concepts in a statement announcing the event, said Chairman of FIRS, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, will serve as Chief Host, while the Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, will attend as the Special Guest of Honour.

Other dignitaries expected at the event include: Chairman, Senate Committee on Army, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’adua; Former Minister of the FCT, Dr. Aliyu Modibbo; Member, House of Representatives, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin; Executive Secretary, UBEC, Hajiya Aisha Garba; Former Chairperson, FIRS, Mrs. Ifueko M. Omoigui; Former Chairman, FIRS, Mr. Babatunde Fowler; and Chairman, Senate Committee on TETFund, Senator Mutanri Dan Dutse.

Also expected are: HRM, King Sir Lenu Tsaro Igbara, the Gbene Teeko IX, Paramount Ruler of Northern-Bori, Rivers State, who will grace the event as Royal Father of the Day; Chairman of JAIZ Bank, Dr. Umaru Abdul Mutallab, as Distinguished Father of the Day; Director, Abuja Business School, University of Abuja, Dr. Bissan Ezekiel Dankadi Joseph, who will serve as the Book Reviewer; and the Saduanan Dutse of Jigawa State, Alhaji Nasiru Dano, as Chief Launcher.

