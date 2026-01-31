Children Who Went Against Their Fathers Politically In Nigeria

The recent defection of Abba Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has once again highlighted a recurring reality in Nigerian politics: prominent political families are often divided along partisan lines.

Conventionally, it is assumed that children would naturally align politically with their parents, especially in societies where political loyalty is often inherited.

However, Nigeria’s political landscape has repeatedly shown that this expectation does not always hold.

Some children of political heavyweights have chosen divergent paths, even when such decisions place them in direct opposition to their fathers.

This phenomenon has surprised many Nigerians, who view it as a deviation from both local and global political norms.

Yet, history shows that political independence within families is not new. Below are notable cases where children charted political courses different from those of their fathers.

Abba Atiku Abubakar and Atiku Abubakar

Abba Atiku Abubakar recently pledged loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC while formally declaring his defection in Adamawa State.

His move places him politically opposite his father, who is currently leading an opposition coalition under the African Democratic Congress (ADC) aimed at unseating the president in 2027.

Abba Atiku said that his decision was driven by President Tinubu’s vision, experience, and commitment to national development. According to him, Nigeria is at a critical stage that requires decisive leadership to address economic challenges, insecurity, and governance reforms.

“After careful observation of the political landscape and the direction of governance in Nigeria, I am convinced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the only man with the capacity and political will to move this nation forward,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to support the administration, insisting that national interest must override partisan sentiments.

The APC Chairman in Adamawa State, Shuaibu Idris, described Abba Atiku’s defection as a sign of the President’s growing national acceptance, even within elite opposition circles.

Alvan Ikoku and Samuel Goomsu Ikoku

The phenomenon dates back to the First Republic. In 1957, Samuel Goomsu Ikoku, a radical socialist politician under the Action Group, contested the Eastern House of Assembly election against his father, Alvan Ikoku, a renowned educationist and nationalist whose image is on Nigeria’s N10 note.

Alvan Ikoku belonged to the United National Independence Party. Samuel defeated his father, establishing one of the earliest examples of political divergence within a family.

Olusola Saraki and Bukola Saraki

Early during Nigeria’s current democratic era, political differences strained the relationship between former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his father, Senator Olusola Saraki, the late political strongman of Kwara State.

In the 2011 governorship contest, Bukola Saraki remained with the PDP and backed Abdulfatah Ahmed, while his father defected to the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria to support his daughter, Gbemisola Saraki. Bukola Saraki’s camp emerged victorious, but the episode caused a deep rift between father and son until the elder Saraki’s death.

Nasir El-Rufai and Bello El-Rufai

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, a founding member of the APC, later left the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) after his ministerial nomination was blocked by the Senate.

He subsequently aligned with the ADC coalition. However, his son, Bello El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives, has remained in the APC, creating a clear political divide between father and son.

David Mark and Blessing Onyeche Onuh

Former Senate President, David Mark, a long-standing PDP stalwart and now National Chairman of the ADC coalition, is politically opposed to his daughter, Blessing Onyeche Onuh.

While Mark is working toward dislodging the APC, his daughter is a member of the ruling party and represents Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

James Ibori and Erhiatake IboriSuenu

Former Delta State Governor, James Ibori, a founding PDP member, also has a daughter in an opposing party. Erhiatake IboriSuenu, currently a member of the House of Representatives, defected from the PDP to the APC, even though her father remains in the opposition party.

Olusegun Obasanjo and Juwon Obasanjo

In the 2019 presidential election, former President Olusegun Obasanjo endorsed the PDP candidate. In contrast, his son, Ju- won Obasanjo, openly supported President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

Juwon joined the Bu- hari Campaign Organisation and served as National Coordinator of the Buhari Youth Organisation, actively campaigning against his father’s preferred candidate.

Doyin Okupe and Ditan Okupe

Similarly, the late Dr Doyin Okupe, a PDP leader and former presidential spokesman, found himself politically opposed to his son, Ditan Okupe, during the 2019 elections. While the elder Okupe backed the PDP, his son campaigned vigorously for President Buhari and the APC.

Conclusion

The reality of fathers and children belonging to opposing political camps, while remaining family members, sends a powerful message to Nigerians. Politics, no matter how heated, should never justify physical attacks, intimidation, or violence against opponents; actions that have, in some cases, resulted in injury or death.

While Nigerian politics is often described as dirty, it must never descend into intolerance. These examples underline a fundamental democratic principle; every citizen has the right to belong to any political party of their choice, regardless of family ties or affiliations.