Children, PWDs Dazzle In Procession At Lagos Fanti Carnival

Children and persons with disabilities (PWDs) from the Brazilian Campos team yesterday captivated revellers as they paraded in the colourful procession at the Lagos Fanti Carnival.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that children and PWDs, as well as other members of their group, dressed in vibrant costumes inspired by afroCaribbean culture.

They wheeled, danced, marched, a few on horseback, at the Remembrance Arcade, in a display that celebrated inclusion, resilience and cultural heritage.

The audience, including the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, stood and clapped in support, some capturing the moment with their phones.

NAN also reports the Lagos Fanti Carnival 2025 is organised by Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture in collaboration with the Brazilian Consulate.

The Lagos Fanti Carnival is one of the oldest cultural traditions on Lagos Island, rooted in the legacy of AfroBrazilian returnees – formerly enslaved Africans who made their way back from Brazil in the late 1800s.

These returnees, known as the ‘Aguda’ settled in neighbourhoods like Brazilian Campos, Lafiaji and Olowogbowo, brought with them a vibrant blend of Catholic festivities, samba rhythms, European fashion and masquerade traditions.

