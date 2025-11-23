Children, Parental Love

The greatest gift of God to men is to be loved. The greatest attack of satan is to tell you and make you believe that God does not love you, that no one cares about you.

Satan makes children feel unloved by their parents. As a result, they go in search of leaves to make aprons for themselves. Satan always tries to separate children from the love of their parents through things that matter and things that don’t matter.

He made Adam and Eve believe his lies that God didn’t love them enough. Adam and Eve then knowingly demanded their independence from God. When God commanded Adam in Genesis 2:16-17 not to eat of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, it was to protect Adam, but instead, satan twisted it, making them think that God wanted to limit their freedom and power to run their lives. He said, “Eat and ye shall be as gods” Gen 3:5. Satan, being so wicked and crafty, played on their intelligence and made them separate from God, their Father and Creator. Man was created to be loved.

All babies, children, men, women, boys, and girls have a LOVE TANK. No one can live without love. There is a research finding that babies who were not cuddled and loved in any way died a little while after their birth. When we are not loved or properly loved, the tendency is to get anything else to fill the void. The love tank becomes empty. Just like you can’t move a vehicle on an empty fuel tank, such a life is stagnant and unproductive. In the case of Adam and Eve, when they became separated from their heavenly Father, they realized that they were naked Gen. 3:7. They had to sew aprons to try to cover their nakedness.

What a very poor alternative! Satan hates fatherhood because the father is the symbol of authority. Fathers are to protect, defend, nurture, train, provide, and care for their children in every way. The title “ Father” belongs to God, and God has given it to man. Many men today have no understanding of fatherhood. Many children know little or nothing about fatherly affection and care.

In Gen. 3:21, God our heavenly Father demonstrated an undying love and care for Adam and Eve and personally made clothes to cover and protect them despite their rebellion. God still loved them. Like Father God, parents need to love all their children unconditionally, never comparing them with any other child. We are to love our children first, and then they respond, not the other way round. 1 John 4:19- Many parents demand that their children love them first before they can love them in return, and that does not work. There are some things we can do to make us love our children more.

1. Discover what fills the love tank of each of your children.

2. You have to understand your child’s love language.

3. Do not concentrate all your energy on teaching them how to do things right. Rather, focus on making them know that you love them.

Love never fails 1 Corinthians 13: 8a. It has the power to bring back to you any child that has been separated from your love and care. It is love that made God to send Jesus, His only begotten Son to reconcile us back to Himself. Let us keep loving.