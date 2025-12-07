Children Obey Your Parents (Family Matters) (3)

Text: Proverbs 29:1; 1 Samuel 4:11; 1 Corinthians 15:33; 2 Corinthians 6:14; Ephesians 6:1-3. Ephesians 6:1. “Children, obey your parents in the Lord: for this is right”.

Ephesians 6:2. “Honour thy father and mother; which is the first commandment with promise”. Ephesians 6:3. “That it may be well with thee, and thou mayest live long on the earth”

Proverbs 29:1. “He that being often reproved hardeneth his neck, shall suddenly be destroyed, and that without remedy”.

1 Samuel 4:11. “And the ark of God was taken; and the two sons of Eli, Hophni and Phinehas, were slain”. 1 Corinthians 15:33.

“Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners”. Glory be to God in the Highest for the previous lecture titled “Train your child in the way of the Lord”.

The responsibilities and duties of parents on how to raise Godly and responsible children in Christian homes were thoroughly explained.

The parents were advised to make their children the topmost priority in whatever they do so as to avoid future sorrow and regrets.

The subject matter for deliberation in this study focuses on the responsibilities and duties of children to complement the efforts of the parents to ensure that they achieve success in life.

Also, so that they can fear God, be spiritually sound, morally good, and so that they can become responsible to themselves, their parents, the Church of God and to the society at large.

The roles of the parents to raise Godly and responsible children, as well as the responsibilities and duties of the children, are two sides of the same coin.

This means that both parents and the children have to work together in order to raise Godly, responsible and successful children. The roles of the parents were explained in the previous lecture, while this lecture will deal with the roles and duties of the children in order for them to be raised in Godly ways.

The parents guide, direct as well as give instructions to the children on how to know God, live for God, develop Godly and enviable characters, how to live an impactful life, how to be industrious, how to live a successful life, how to love and care for others as well as how to be morally sound but the children are to be obedient to their parents by following the instructions of their parents if success will be achieved.

Children, don’t follow the multitude to do evil. Don’t walk in the counsel of the ungodly. Don’t stand in the way of sinners. Don’t sit in the seat of the scornful. Don’t be unequally yoked with unbelievers. Children, don’t forget that evil communication corrupt good manners.

You need to be very careful the type of friends that you keep. Your friends can make you in life and your friend can destroy you therefore, you need to be wise in selecting who will be your friend. You need to be very careful of Civilization and Modernization.

Many children of nowadays are not morally sound any longer in the name Civilization or modernization. Don’t let these destroy your life and destiny.

You need to be focused in life so that all the efforts of your parents over your life will definitely yield positive results. Isaac was obedient and loyal to his parents.

He knew the Lord and God blessed him until he became great and enviable. Joseph never disobeyed his parents but was rather obedient and loyal to them.

He knew God, served God, walked in the path of righteousness, and God made him successful and prosperous in life. God was always with him in all situations.

Cain was arrogant, disobedient, disloyal and devilish. He did not know God, he did not serve him, and he did not walk in the path of righteousness.

He was morally deficient. He had a very bad character. He was a killer and a murderer. He killed his brother Abel because of envy. God cursed him for his bad behaviour, and he became a wanderer.