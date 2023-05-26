Children Day: SUBEB, NAPVID Celebrate Children With Special Needs In Edo

As part of activities to mark this year’s 2023 Children’s Day celebration, the Network for the Advancement of Persons with Visible Disabilities (NAPVID) with support from the Edo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has celebrated with children with special needs in the state.

NAPVID, alongside a representative of SUBEB on Thursday and Friday, were at some special schools in Benin City, to celebrate as well as distribute gifts to over 400 children and teaching staff.

The schools visited include schools for the hearing and visually impaired, for the physically challenged, Payne Primary, and Eyaen’ugie Primary Schools in the state capital.

Speaking, Bar Melody Omosah, NAPVID’s Executive Director, said the visit is in line with the organization’s ‘Project HELP’ education and palliative components supported by the state government to cater for persons with disabilities in the state.

Omosah, while admonishing the pupils to be serious with their studies, urged teachers at the schools to be committed to their duties, to ensure they lay a solid foundation for the children.

“Recall that we’re partnering with the Edo State government, because in 2021 we reached out to the government, and the government decided to partner with us (NAPVID), and we launched what we called the NAPVID health, education, livelihood, and palliatives persons with disabilities. So, under the education and palliative components of that project HELP, we have come out to identify with pupils of these schools”, remarked Omosah, at the school for the hearing impaired.

Also, Akinjare Olarewaju, representative of Edo SUBEB commended NAPVID for the initiative, noting that the government was aware of the challenges faced by the schools and arrangements were on to fix them.

The children who could not hide their joy, expressed appreciation to the state government and NAPVID for the gesture, which according to them would encourage them to do well in their academic work.