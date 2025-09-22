Children As Pawns: Examining Use Of Children As Bargaining Chips In Parents’ Separation, Divorce (II)

The deadliest weapon in the hand of the oppressor between the couple in the fraught landscape of divorce or separation is money. Financial resources are often leveraged not as a means of support, but as a primary instrument of coercion and control. The economically empowered partner can strategically weaponize wealth to inflict maximum damage, transforming child welfare and legal equity into commodities to be bargained for.

A common tactic is the use of financial coercion to manipulate access, where the wealthier parent may dangle or withhold child support payments to dictate the terms of the other parent’s visitation, effectively holding the children’s well-being and the relationship itself for ransom. This creates a devastating power dynamic where the economically vulnerable parent is forced to choose between financial survival and their rightful, meaningful presence in their children’s lives.

Furthermore, this financial lopsidedness extends beyond visitation, creating a significant barrier to justice itself. The prospect of engaging in protracted litigation against a partner with superior resources can be prohibitively discouraging. The wealthier party can engage in strategic litigation, filing endless motions to exhaust the other’s limited finances, knowing that the sheer cost of legal representation and court fees will ultimately force their vulnerable counterpart to capitulate.

This effectively prices the victim out of the legal system, denying them redress and trapping them in an abusive marital dynamic long after separation has occurred. Thus, financial power becomes a tool to perpetuate abuse, ensuring that the courtroom, the very institution designed to provide remedy becomes an inaccessible arena for those most in need of its protection.

This intergenerational transmission of conflict is a primary engine behind the troubled homes we see today; many are merely the product of the troubled homes their parents were raised in. It is precisely for this reason that family life practitioners and parent coaches must develop and deploy evidence-based interventions designed to break this cycle as I stated below:

The preemptive framework – Instituting a family constitution. A proactive and foundational intervention is the collaborative creation of a Family Constitution long before any significant conflict arises. This document acts as a prenuptial agreement for family values, codifying the core principles that will guide the household, especially during times of dispute. A critical clause within this constitution must be an explicit, mutual covenant that under no circumstances will the children be used as leverage or communication intermediaries. This pre-emptive agreement serves as a tangible reminder of the couple’s highest shared value: the unwavering protection of their children’s emotional security. By establishing these rules during a period of stability, couples create a north star to guide them through the emotional turbulence of a future crisis, making child-centric decision-making an automatic default rather than a fleeting consideration.

The practical utility of this constitution is realized when conflict emerges. Rather than descending into ad-hoc arguments where hurt feelings dictate actions, the couple can revert to their pre-established framework for conflict resolution. This constitutionally mandated process helps de-escalate situations and provides a structured pathway for managing disagreements without resorting to destructive tactics. It transforms the approach from a reactive, emotionally charged battle to a more managed, principled negotiation.

Guided advocacy – engaging child-centric legal professionals

The choice of legal representation is a critical juncture where conflict can either be amplified or mitigated. It is imperative that couples are guided to secure lawyers who are not simply hired guns but are professional advocates with a demonstrated and strong bias towards protecting the best interests of the child. We have a good example of these professionals in Barrister Taiwo Akinlami, who for over 20 decades, he has been in the fore front of protecting the best interest of the child.

The ideal legal advocate in these sensitive matters is one who possesses more than just legal acumen; a background in family systems theory or child psychology is a significant advantage. This interdisciplinary expertise allows the lawyer to fully grasp the long-term psychological consequences of contentious custody battles and to advise their client accordingly, often steering them away from actions that would cause the child harm.

Systemic protection – Enacting gazetted government policy

While individual and professional interventions are crucial, a durable solution requires top-down systemic change through government policy backed by the force of law. A gazetted legal framework must be instituted that explicitly recognizes and protects the child’s inalienable right to a relationship with both parents, free from manipulation and emotional abuse. This policy would clearly criminalize the use of children as pawns, defining specific punitive and remedial consequences for actions such as wilful access denial, parental alienation, and using children as spies or messengers.

The power of such a law lies in its ability to level the playing field and act as a powerful deterrent. It sends an unambiguous message that regardless of a parent’s social status, wealth, or gender, the state will not tolerate any strategy that sacrifices a child’s welfare for parental gain. This moves the protection of children from being a mere ethical suggestion to an enforceable legal standard.

It is our collective responsibility as practitioners, policymakers, and a society to ensure that the marital battlefield is cleared of its smallest and most vulnerable casualties, for in protecting our children today, we ultimately secure the well-being of the families of tomorrow.