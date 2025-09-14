Children As Pawns: Examining Use Of Children As Bargaining Chips In Parental Separation, Divorce (I)

Globally, divorce and parental separation often place children at the center of intense family conflict, where they are unfortunately used as emotional pawns in the disputes between estranged parents. Research has consistently shown that children caught in such battles experience significant psychological, social, and developmental challenges, including anxiety, depression, behavioral problems, and difficulties in forming healthy future relationships. Understanding the profound impacts of these dynamics is critical to developing protective measures and policies that prioritize the well-being and best interests of the child throughout the divorce process.

The empirical figures focused specifically on children being used as weapons in messy divorces and separations in Nigeria are regrettably scarce, a data gap that obscures the true scale of a silent epidemic. However, the behavioral and psychological evidence that does exist consistently confirms a landscape marked by high distress, deliberate manipulation, and profound emotional abuse for the children caught in the crossfire. Without robust statistics, the crisis remains largely invisible in policy circles, yet it is acutely felt in the lived realities of countless Nigerian families, where the welfare of the youngest and most vulnerable is often the first casualty of marital breakdown.

This is not merely an academic observation; it is a painful personal and professional truth. My siblings and I were victims of a bitter separation between our parents in the mid – 80s, and the attendant weaponized issues that greeted the split were better imagined than experienced. We are still living with the sting of the trauma that followed the painful separation till date because the conflict, which used us as pawns in a prolonged battle of attrition, left indelible scars that decades have not fully erased. Now, from the other side of the consulting room, I witness a chillingly familiar pattern replaying daily, confirming that this destructive phenomenon is not a relic of the past but a pervasive and present danger to the Nigerian family structure.

What we see in practice points to a dire situation demanding concerted effort from all family practitioners to salvage the situation and correct this profound anomaly. The family institution is on trial, with the rate of divorce and separation on the increase and the parents’ regard for the best interests of their children falling disastrously below expectations. We have witnessed cases where a mother, engulfed by conflict, has resolved to use the children as a weapon to get even, employing every means to ensure the father is utterly erased from their lives, and vice versa. In this ruthless pursuit of victory over a former partner, the devastating emotional trauma inflicted upon the children is, tragically, the last consideration.

Mr. Taiwo Akinlami is a family attorney, legal and immigration innovator, family strengthening and child safeguarding strategist. He has done extensive work in protecting and seeking the best interest of the child in parenting and family systems from the legal systems perspective spanning twenty – five years. Taiwo Akinlami’s legal interventions center on a deep commitment to protecting children’s rights in family law, particularly regarding divorce and custody. He strongly advocates that all legal decisions must be guided by the “best interest of the child” principle, ensuring that custody, access, and upkeep arrangements prioritize the child’s welfare above parental conflicts. He underscores that manipulating children as tools of revenge or as pawns in divorce disputes is a form of emotional abuse and is contrary to the protections afforded by Nigerian family law.

He has also focused on expanding the legal framework to include unconventional interventions, such as advocating for child-friendly workplaces to get involved in custody matters when parents are divorcing, thereby increasing societal support to protect children. To further create awareness of not using children as pawns in separation or divorce, he has taken his work as a legal and social advocate to collaborate with government ministries, UNICEF, and other stakeholders’ community.

The most perplexing aspect of high-conflict divorce is not the animosity between partners, but the conscious choice some parents make to weaponize their children, a strategy that remains beyond comprehension for its sheer self-defeating cruelty. This deliberate transformation of a child from a beloved dependent into a tactical pawn is a profound betrayal of the parental covenant. Yet, amidst this distressing norm, a counter-narrative exists, one of profound resilience and responsibility. I have observed parents who, despite their acrimony, erect an impermeable boundary around their children’s well-being, so effectively that an outsider would be unaware of any strife between them. This critical distinction forms the crux of my examination: divorce is an inevitable feature of adult life, but the descent into using children as instruments of war is not. It is a conscious and avoidable choice. The evidence is clear; a great deal can be achieved in protecting children when parents elect to compartmentalize their conflict, prioritizing their offspring’s emotional security over the desire to win a battle. This article argues that this ability to shield children, to collaborate silently on their welfare even amidst personal devastation, is the true marker of parental integrity and the single most important factor in salvaging a child’s future from the wreckage of a broken marriage.