Children Are Valuable Assets Of The Nation And Hope For Tomorrow – Ubah

Children’s Day is an international holiday set aside specially to celebrate children, raise awareness on issues that affect them, and help them appreciate that they are the future of society.

It is a day observed for the purpose of sober reflection on factors, situations, and conditions that affect the life and future of our children.

The theme for this year’s Children’s Day is, “Inclusion, for every child”. This theme means that every child belonging to any society, community, or nationality is entitled to equal rights.

In the same light, the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Sen. Senator Ubah said Children are valuable assets as well as the future and hope of tomorrow.

He said, “It is therefore our collective responsibility as parents, teachers and caregivers to carefully nurture and provide them with a safe environment both at home and school and also take measures to protect their childhood as they are our young minds who will in the future, support our country to grow optimistically with novel ideas and innovations.

“He also, believes that we all must come together and take a pledge to ensure that issues such as poor enrollment of children in schools, Child Marriage, Child Labour and all forms of violence against Children are tackled and eradicated in Anambra and Nigeria.

Celebrating Children’s Day just as a convention is not enough. Rather, we should collectively take certain measures to protect their childhood as they are our young minds who will support our country’s growth in the future.

“It, therefore, behoves every parent, guardian, and relevant institution to endeavour to provide great opportunities for our children to grow with dignity.

However, children’s Day is an occasion where we all should collectively take an oath for the safety of our children.

The growing rate of crime against children in our society today should serve as adequate motivation for all to rise and ensure that our children are properly educated not just by impacting formal education on them but by also making it our duty to make them aware of the social evils prevalent in our society.

“They should, however, be provided with a good and safe environment both at home and school in order to aid their sustained development and wellbeing.

As we mark this year’s Children’s Day, it is my earnest prayer that our kids grow in the atmosphere of love, wisdom, and discernment, and attain their life potentials and God-given talents.

I congratulate our children once again and also congratulate their teachers who are helping to shape their future. I pray that our children will be successful and bring honour to our families, states, and nation”. He concludes.