Children Are Active Participants In Shaping Today’s World, Says Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has said that Nigerian children are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also active contributors to shaping the world today.

Mrs. Tinubu stated this in her message on Thursday to commemorate World Children’s Day 2025.

She wrote: “Today, I join the global community to celebrate World Children’s Day 2025 with the theme, ‘Listen to Children: My Day, My Rights.’

“This theme, developed by UNICEF, emphasizes the importance of giving children a genuine platform to share their thoughts, experiences, and aspirations. It reminds us that respecting and protecting children’s rights are essential to building a fair and compassionate society.

“Our children are not only the leaders of tomorrow; they are active participants in shaping our world today. When we listen to their voices, we gain insight into how best to create a safer, more inclusive, and nurturing society.

“Let us reaffirm our collective duty to protect and empower every Nigerian child, ensuring that they grow up with hope, confidence, and the freedom to reach their full potential. Happy World Children’s Day!”