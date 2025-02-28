Childlessness: I Told God To Fulfill His Promise Or Take My Life –Dayo Amusa

Share

Light skinned Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has opened up about her past struggles with infertility. The 41-year-old film star welcomed her first child in the United States on November 18, 2024.

However, her journey was marked by multiple setbacks, including three miscarriages and a diagnosis of uterine myomatosis in 2015. In a recent interview, Amusa recalled a moment when she gave God an ultimatum, saying “either take my life or give me a child.”

The actress, who was overwhelmed by her struggles, said she cried out to God, expressing her exhaustion and desperation. “I remember I was singing at the deepest and the top of my voice.

I remember I was crying so deeply like I did not mind that my maid and domestic workers were there. I did not mind if anybody was listening,” she said.

“I was saying that it is either you take my life at this moment or you fulfill that promise which you have promised me. If there is anything positive about my life that is remaining I think this is the time. Let me start experiencing that positivity.

“I cried and told God I was tired. I knew millions that have gone down the drain trying to find this fulfillment. I knew how many medical checkups I have gone through. I know how many surgeries I have had. “Then if there is none of it, instead kill me.”

