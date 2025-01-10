Childhood Maltreatment Might Alter Sperm, Impact Future Generations’ Brain Devt –Study

Share

Researchers in Finland and Denmark have found that Childhood stress can impact the epigenetic profile of sperm, impacting future generations through epigenetic inheritance, as many of the observed epigenetic associations are related to brain development.

This discovery has been made in the FinnBrain study at the University of Turku, Finland, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.

The study was published in the journal ‘Molecular Psychiatry’. Epigenetic inheritance refers to the transmission of information on acquired conditions to the next generation without it being encoded in the DNA sequence.

Changes caused by the environment may therefore be passed on from generation to generation through gametes. A gamete is a reproductive cell of an animal or plant.

In animals, female gametes are called ova or egg cells, and male gametes are called sperm. Researchers from the FinnBrain study at the University of Turku have previously found an association between paternal early life stress exposure and the child’s brain developmen.

