Childhood Cavities May Signal Future Heart Trouble –Study

Poor oral health in childhood may do more than cause toothaches — it could signal a higher risk of heart disease decades later. These are findings of a large new study from the University of Copenhagen.

Researchers tracked more than 568,000 Danish children born between 1963 and 1972 and found that those with multiple cavities or severe gum disease were significantly more likely to develop cardiovascular (CDV) problems as adults.

The findings, published in the International Journal of Cardiology, show that children with high levels of tooth decay had a 45 per cent higher rate of heart disease later in life compared with those who maintained healthy teeth.

The researchers believe the link lies in chronic inflammation caused by untreated dental disease. When children develop gum disease, bacteria can enter the bloodstream, triggering long-term inflammation that may damage blood vessels and accelerate atherosclerosis — a condition in which plaque builds up inside the arteries.

“We suspect that exposure to high levels of inflammation in the form of gum disease and dental caries already in childhood may influence how the body later responds to inflammation,” said Nikoline Nygaard, the study’s lead author. Atherosclerosis is a major contributor to Heart Disease, Heart Attack, and Stroke.