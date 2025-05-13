Childhood Cancer Treatable, Not Death Sentence –Paediatricians

Share

Paediatricians have dispelled common misconceptions about childhood cancer, including the belief that it is contagious and a death sentence.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday that society lacked adequate knowledge of cancer, especially in children. Consultant Paediatrician, Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Dr Oyetoke Oderanti, attributed people’s reasoning about childhood cancer to lack of knowledge on cancer.

She said: “Most people believe children are too innocent to be cursed by God. Therefore, they should not have devastating diseases. “However, this is not the case.

Tumours or cancers can occur in anyone once they are genetically predisposed, and some environmental factors can play a role. “Although, most cancers have no known causes, risk factors for the cancers have been established.”

Oderanti said the most common type is lymphoproliferative disease, blood cancer (leukaemia and lymphomas), and solid tumours.

