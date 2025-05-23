Child Trafficking: Stakeholders Fume, Call For Establishment Of NAPTIP Office In Niger

Share

Stakeholders from both governmental and non-governmental organizations have expressed deep concern over the rising cases of child trafficking in Niger State, attributing the worsening situation to the continued absence of a National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) office in the state.

The call was made during the State-Wide Dialogue on Trafficking, Abuse and Labour 2.0, organized by the Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), Niger State chapter, under the theme: “Control Trafficking, Abuse and Labour: How Far, Thus Far in Niger State.”

Speaking at the event, NACTAL National President, Abdulganiyu Abubakar, criticized NAPTIP’s failure to establish operational presence in Niger State, despite directives from Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and the allocation of land for that purpose.

“Niger State is both a transit and destination for trafficking activities. Yet NAPTIP has no office here, even after being offered land by the Governor,” Abubakar lamented. “They have established offices in Kebbi and Nasarawa. What is stopping them from operating here?”

He urged increased public sensitization and awareness, while also calling for the abolition of the Almajiri system, which he said contributes to child vulnerability and exploitation.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hadiza Mohammed Shiru, confirmed that the state government has fulfilled its part by allocating land and offering financial support to NAPTIP. She expressed disappointment at the agency’s slow response in initiating its operations in the state.

“The Governor met with NAPTIP two months ago in Abuja, and land was officially allocated with promises of logistical support. We urge NAPTIP to act promptly and establish their office here. The delay is unjustifiable,” she stated.

Echoing similar concerns, Mrs. Mary Yisa, Director of Planning, Research and Statistics in the Ministry, and NACTAL State Coordinator, Olasukanmi Kalejaiye, called on civil society groups and security agencies to intensify efforts to track and dismantle trafficking syndicates operating in the state.

The Emir of Minna, Alhaji Farouk Bahago, represented by Dr. Mohammed Dantala Nakaka (Gwadebe Minna), also joined the call for urgent action by NAPTIP, pledging full support from traditional leaders.

“We are alarmed by the increasing reports of trafficking and child labour brought to our attention daily. The establishment of NAPTIP in Niger State is long overdue and essential to addressing this crisis,” he said.

Representatives from the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Human Rights Commission, National Orientation Agency, and various ministries and religious institutions, all voiced their commitment to collaborating in the fight against trafficking.

The dialogue concluded with a unified resolution demanding the immediate operationalization of a NAPTIP office in Niger State, with stakeholders pledging to continue advocacy and inter-agency cooperation until trafficking and abuse are significantly curtailed.

Share