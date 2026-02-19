Child Trafficking: Police Arrest Suspects, Rescue 3 Teenage Girls In Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested two female suspects in connection with a case of suspected child trafficking and rescued three teenage girls.

A statement by the Police stated that the three teenage girls were reportedly lured by the traffickers on a promise of providing employment for them.

Operatives from the State Intelligence Department (SID), acting on credible intelligence, intercepted the teenagers on February 17, at Adamawa Sunshine Motor Park in Yola. The victims were identified as Naomi Linus, 14; Agnes Thomas, 16; and Patience Justine, 15.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were allegedly deceived and brought to Yola, with plans to transport them to Abuja under the pretext of securing menial domestic jobs. Police described the arrangement as suspicious and consistent with patterns of child trafficking and exploitation.

The suspects arrested in connection with the case are Hasiya Yuguda 35, of NEPA area in Jimeta, Yola North, and Ummulkhairi Abubakar, 40, of Wuro-Hausa, Yola South.

Further investigations also implicated one Simon Boniface 38, of Bitakoyali in Zing Local Government Area, Taraba State, who is currently assisting the police with ongoing inquiries.

The rescued teenagers are presently in protective custody, and efforts are ongoing to trace and reunite them with their families. Authorities said investigations continue to determine whether the suspects are linked to a wider trafficking network.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, has reiterated the command’s zero tolerance for child trafficking, exploitation, and abuse of minors.

He urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and verify any employment or travel arrangements involving their children. The public has been advised to report any suspicious movements or activities involving minors to the nearest police station.”